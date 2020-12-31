Dec. 31 (UPI) -- PlayStation has announced that Shadow of the Tomb Raider, Maneater and Greedfall will be free to download for PlayStation Plus subscribers in January.

PlayStation Plus is a paid membership for the PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5 that allows users to play games online with friends, get free games every month and receive discounts through the PlayStation Store.

PlayStation Plus members on PlayStation 4 can download Shadow of the Tomb Raider and Greedfall, an action role-playing game, starting on Tuesday.

Maneater is exclusive to PlayStation 5 members and is available to be downloaded along with the other two games, also on Tuesday.

Shadow of the Tomb Raider finds treasure hunter Lara Croft in the jungles of South America as she tries to save the world from a Maya apocalypse.

Maneater puts players in the role of a shark who is tasked with surviving by eating through the ecosystem.

PlayStation 4 exclusive title The Last of Us Part II recently won big at The Game Awards 2020, taking home Game of the Year, Best Game Direction, Best Narrative, Best Audio Design, Best Performance for actress Laura Bailey who portrays Abby, Innovation in Accessibility and Best Action/Adventure.