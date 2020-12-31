Dec. 31 (UPI) -- New mom Nicki Minaj is sharing more details about her pregnancy and her son's birth.

The 38-year-old rapper discussed her pregnancy and shared her birthing story in a series of tweets Wednesday after welcoming a baby boy with her husband, Kenneth Petty, in September.

Advertisement

In one post, Minaj said her son had "a full personality" while she was still pregnant.

"He used to kick me so hard every night at the same time if I didn't get up & walk with him," she wrote. "He had a full personality in my tummy & knew how to get his way. It was so intriguing to me. He does the same thing now."

Minaj said her water broke at home after she had just gotten out of the shower. She said she was "weirdly calm" afterward but that Petty was "very scared."

"Yes. I was butt naked. Just got out of the shower & I asked [Petty] to rub my back. As soon as I started scooting over to him in the bed I just felt the water start coming out. I was weirdly calm & I quietly said 'omg, I'm about to be in labor,'" Minaj recalled. "He was very scared & I was laughing @ him."

Yes. I was butt naked. Just got out the shower & I asked him to rub my back. As soon as I started scooting over to him in the bed I just felt the water start coming out. I was weirdly calm & I quietly said "omg, I'm about to be in labor" He was very scared & I was laughing @ him. https://t.co/2FGBnQOp3T— Mrs. Petty (@NICKIMINAJ) December 30, 2020

Minaj said she had a "natural vaginal birth" with an epidural after being in labor "all night."

"I pushed for 2 1/2 hours. Only b/c first the epidural didn't wear off enough for me to feel myself pushing. Once I was able to feel the pain I pushed him on out," the star said.

"Well I was actually in labor all night but all they did was let me sleep until I dilated far enough to push. The epidural didn't hurt either. They numbed me up real good," she added.

Yes, natural vaginal birth w/epidural. I pushed for 2 1/2 hours. Only b/c first the epidural didn't wear off enough for me to feel myself pushing. Once I was able to feel the pain I pushed him on out. https://t.co/gzN45j6V6z— Mrs. Petty (@NICKIMINAJ) December 30, 2020

Minaj said her son had no problem breastfeeding but said breastfeeding has been a painful experience. She voiced her admiration for other moms.

"He latched on in the hospital which was very surprising to me. I was afraid maybe he wouldn't. But breast feeding is very painful. Pumping is too. Women make this stuff look way too easy. Moms r really superheroes," Minaj said.

He had no problem breastfeeding. He latched on in the hospital which was very surprising to me. I was afraid maybe he wouldn't. But breast feeding is very painful. Pumping is too. Women make this stuff look way too easy. Moms r really superheroes https://t.co/SdF9CXMdF3— Mrs. Petty (@NICKIMINAJ) December 30, 2020

News broke in October that Minaj gave birth to her first child Sept. 30. Minaj later told fans the child is a boy.

"I am so grateful & in love with my son. Madly in love," she said on Instagram. "My favorite liddo boy in the whole wide world."

Minaj will share more details about her pregnancy and son's birth in her forthcoming HBO Max docuseries. HBO Max announced in November that it is developing a six-part series about the rapper.

Minaj released her fourth studio album, Queen, in 2018. She last released the single "What That Speed Bout!?" with Mike Will Made It and YoungBoy Never Broke Again in November.