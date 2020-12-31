Dec. 31 (UPI) -- Chrissy Teigen is opening up about her decision to quit drinking.
The 35-year-old model and television personality discussed her decision to stop drinking in a post Wednesday on Instagram Stories after announcing she is four weeks sober.
Teigen shared a photo of herself holding the Holly Whitaker book Quit Like a Woman and shared the reasons for her sobriety in the caption.
"One month ago, on my birthday, I got this book from my doctor and friend. I was done with making an ass of myself in front of people (I'm still embarrassed), tired of day drinking and feeling like [expletive] by 6, not being able to sleep," the star wrote.
"I have been sober ever since and even if you can't see yourself doing it or just plain don't want to, it is still an incredible read," she said of Whitaker's book.
Teigen went public about her sobriety Tuesday after posting a video of herself dancing to "Good Morning" from Singin' in the Rain. When one person responded, "I need whatever drugs you're on!!," Teigen replied, "4 weeks sober."
Teigen previously said in a 2017 interview with Cosmopolitan that she was cutting back on drinking after realizing she had a problem with alcohol.
"I was, point blank, just drinking too much," the star said. "I got used to being in hair and makeup and having a glass of wine. Then that glass of wine would carry over into my having one before the awards show. And then a bunch at the awards show."
"Then I felt bad for making kind of an ass of myself to people that I really respected. And that feeling, there's just nothing like that. You feel horrible," she added.
Teigen said she always felt "OK the next morning" but knew in her "heart" that her drinking wasn't right.
"I used to think it was kind of nutty to have to go totally sober, but now I get it. I don't want to be that person," she said. "I have to fix myself."
Teigen was all smiles Wednesday in a family photo with her husband, John Legend, and their two children, daughter Luna, 4, and son Miles, 2. The couple are celebrating Legend's birthday with friends in St. Bart.
Teigen and Legend experienced a pregnancy loss in September while expecting their third child, son Jack. Teigen said last week that she'll "never" be pregnant again after the experience.
