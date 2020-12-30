Dec. 30 (UPI) -- Tyrese Gibson and his wife, Samantha Gibson, released a joint statement announcing that they have decided to separate and divorce after close to four years of marriage.

"Our intention is to remain the best of friends & strong coparents. We feel incredibly blessed to have found each other and deeply grateful for the 4 years we have been married to each other," the statement, posted onto Tyrese Gibson's Instagram account on Tuesday, said.

"Our journey together has been a ride of both ups & downs, but it's a journey that neither of us would have chosen to take with anyone else. We truly have so much love & respect for each other. We both have grown tremendously within this relationship; we have shared so many beautiful memories and moments, and we also look forward to see the amazing futures we have ahead of us individually," the statement continues.

The statement was posted alongside a photo of Tyrese Gibson kissing Samantha Gibson on the cheek while walking a red carpet.

Tyrese Gibson and Samantha Gibson got married on Valentine's Day in 2017.

The pair share 2-year-old daughter Soraya together. Samantha Gibson gave birth to Soraya in October 2018.

Tyrese Gibson is also the father to 13-year-old daughter Shayla who he shares with his ex-wife Norma Gibson.