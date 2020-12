NBA commissioner David Stern attends an NBA preseason game in Paris on October 6, 2010. The former commissioner died on January 1, 2020, at the age of 77. Photo by David Silpa/UPI |

Nick Gordon (R) stands with his girlfriend, Bobbi Kristina Brown, at the premiere of "Sparkle" in Los Angeles on August 16, 2012. Gordon died on January 1, 2020, due to a drug overdose at the age of 30. Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI |

Don Larsen tips his hat at Yankee Stadium before the New York Yankees play the Baltimore Orioles in the final game at Yankee Stadium in New York City on September 21, 2008. The Yankees pitcher is the only person in history to throw a perfect game in a World Series. He died on January 1, 2020, at the age 90. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI |

Actor Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson (C) hugs his mother Ata Johnson and father, WWE Hall of Fame wrestler, Rocky Johnson, during a hand and footprint ceremony at the TCL Chinese Theatre in Los Angeles on May 19, 2015. Rocky Johnson, also known as Wayde Douglas Bowles, died on January 15 , 2020, at the age of 75. Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI |

Longtime television news host Jim Lehrer receives a Lifetime Achievement award from the Press Club of St. Louis on February 21, 2018. The PBS NewsHour co-founder died on Thursday at the age of 85. Photo by Bill Greenblatt/UPI |

Former Los Angeles Lakers guard Kobe Bryant, his wife Vanessa (L) and their daughters Natalia (2-R) and Gianna (R) attend the premiere of "A Wrinkle in Time" on Feb. 26, 2018 in Los Angeles. Kobe Bryant and his 13-year-old daughter Gianna were killed in a helicopter crash in Calabasas, Calif., on January 26. Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI |

John Andretti walks to his car on pit road prior to the NASCAR Coke Zero 400 at Daytona International Speedway in Daytona Beach, Fla., on July 4, 2009. Andretti, versatile race-car driver and nephew of Mario Andretti died from a battle with colon cancer at the age of 56 on January 30, 2020. Photo by Michael Bush/UPI |

Kirk Douglas attends his son Michael's Hollywood Walk of Fame ceremony in Los Angeles on November 6, 2018. One of the last actors of Hollywood's Golden Age, Douglas died on February 5 at age 103. Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI |

Orson Bean and his wife, actress Alley Mills, arrive for the premiere of "Equalizer 2" at the TCL Chinese Theatre in Los Angeles on July 17, 2018. Bean died on February 7 , at age 91. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI |

Cast member Lynn Cohen attends the premiere of "The Hunger Games: Catching Fire" in Los Angeles on November 18, 2013. The actress died on February 15 at age 86. Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI |

Jason Davis attends the "Recess: School's Out" premiere in Hollywood in 2001. The voice actor died on February 16 at age 35. Photo by Russ Einhorn/UPI |

Ja'net Dubois (L) of "Good Times" appears backstage after the show was honored with the Impact Award at the TV Land Awards in Santa Monica, Calif., on March 19, 2006. The actress died on February 18, 2020, at the age of 74. Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI |

NASA research mathematician Katherine Johnson is photographed at her desk at Langley Research Center in 1966. Portrayed in "Hidden Figures," Johnson calculated the path for American's first space mission and the first moon landing. She died February 24, 2020 at age 101. UPI File Photo |

Egyptian President Hosni Mubarak meets with U.S. President Barack Obama in the Oval Office of the White House in Washington on August 18, 2009. Mubarak held office for 30 years before resigning amid an uprising in 2011. He died on February 25 at age 91. Pool Photo by Dennis Brack/UPI |

Former chairman and CEO of General Electric, Jack Welch attends a forum with business leaders hosted in the State Dining Room of the White House in Washington, D.C., on February 3, 2017. The businessman died on March 2 at age 84. Photo by Michael Reynolds/EPA

Talk show host James Lipton attends the Creative Arts Emmy Awards at Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles on September 10, 2016. The "Inside the Actors Studio" host died on March 2 at age 93. Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI |

Former United Nations Secretary-General Javier Perez de Cuellar is seen with wife Marcela on January 1, 1982, at the start of his tenure in the post, which would last for 10 years. The secretary who presided over multiple international crises during his tenure died on March 5 at the age of 100. Photo courtesy of John Isaac/United Nations

Max Von Sydow arrives on the red carpet before the screening of the film "The BFG" at the Cannes International Film Festival in Cannes, France, on May 14, 2016. The actor, known for his roles in "The Exorcist" and "Game of Thrones," died on March 8 at the age of 90. Photo by David Silpa/UPI |

Actor Lyle Waggoner of "Wonder Woman" stands for a publicity photo for the film in 1976. The actor known for his roles in "Wonder Woman" and "The Carol Burnett Show" died on March 17 at the age of 84. Photo courtesy of ABC Studios/Wikimedia Commons

Floyd Mayweather Jr. (L) and his uncle and trainer former champion Roger Mayweather approach the weigh in stand for Floyd Mayweather's fight with Juan Manuel Marquez in Las Vegas on September 18, 2009. Roger Mayweather died on March 17 at the age of 58 after a long battle with diabetes and other health issues. Photo by Roger Williams/UPI |

Al Worden served as the command module pilot for Apollo 15 in 1971, the fourth lunar landing mission and the first to use a lunar rover. The astronaut died on March 18 at the age of 88. Photo courtesy of NASA

Kenny Rogers performs at the Hammersmith Apollo in London on April 3, 2009. The country music icon known for his "Islands in the Stream" duet with Dolly Parton died on March 20 at the age of 81. Photo by Rune Hellestad/UPI |

Manu Dibango performs at the Les Escales Festival in Saint-Nazaire, France, on July 26, 2019. The Cameroonian musician died on March 24 from COVID-19 at the age of 86. Photo by Selbymay/Wikimedia Commons

Terrence McNally arrives for the Dramatists Guild Fund's 50th Anniversary Gala at the Mandarin Oriental Hotel in New York on June 3, 2012. The Tony-winning playwright, known for "Ragtime" and "Master Class," died on March 24 from coronavirus complications at the age of 81. Photo by Laura Cavanaugh/UPI |

Left to right, Mark Blum, Rosanna Arquette, Aidan Quinn and Susan Seidelman arrive for the 25th Anniversary Screening of "Desperately Seeking Susan" in New York on September 23, 2010. Mark Blum, who recently starred in "You" and "Succession," died on March 27 from coronavirus complications at the age of 69. File Photo by Laura Cavanaugh/UPI |

Harlem Globetrotters Fred "Curly" Neal, shown in this April 4, 2008 at Busch Stadium in St. Louis, died on March 26 at the age of 77. Known for his flashy dribbling skills, Neal played in more than 6,000 games over 22 years for the Globetrotters. File Photo by Bill Greenblatt/UPI |

Former Houston Astros All-Star Jimmy "Toy Cannon" Wynn delivers an open-air service for the Salvation Army on Main Street in Cooperstown, N.Y., on July 30, 2006. The outfielder died on March 27 at the age of 78. Photo by Bill Greenblatt/UPI |

Rev. Joseph Lowery makes remarks in front of the Lincoln Memorial to mark the 50th anniversary of Dr Martin Luther King's " I Have a Dream" speech August 24, 2013, in Washington, D.C. The civil rights leader died March 27 at the age of 98. File photo by Mike Theiler/UPI |

Sen. Tom Coburn, R-Okla., speaks at a press conference on Capitol Hill in Washington, D.C., on June 3, 2014. The former lawmaker died March 28 at the age of 72. File Photo by Kevin Dietsch/UPI |

Bill Withers arrives on the red carpet at the ASCAP 100 Centennial Awards in New York City on November 17, 2014. The soul singer, known for "Ain't No Sunshine" and "Lean on Me," died from heart complications on March 30 at the age of 81. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI |

Adam Schlesinger of the band Fountains of Wayne performs at the Virgin Festival at Pimlico Raceway in Baltimore on August 4, 2007. The bassist died on April 1 from coronavirus complications at the age of 52. Photo by Alexis C. Glenn/UPI |

New Orleans jazz pianist Ellis Marsalis Jr. performs at the New Orleans Jazz and Heritage Festival in New Orleans on April 29, 2012. The musician died from coronavirus complications on April 1 at the age of 85. Photo by Skip Bolen/EPA-EPE

Left to right, past Hall of Fame inductees Leroy Kelly, Bobby Mitchell, and Jim Brown help Cleveland Browns Gene Hickerson on stage at the Enshrinement Ceremony at the Pro Football Hall of Fame in Canton, Ohio on August 4, 2007. Mitchell, the first African American player to suit up for the Washington Redskins, died on April 5 at the age of 84. Photo Stephen M.Gross/UPI |

Shirley Douglas (L) cuddles her son Kiefer Sutherland after a star unveiling ceremony inducting Sutherland into Canada's Walk of Fame on June 5, 2005 in Toronto. The actress, known for "Lolita" and "Dead Ringers," died of non-coronavirus-related pneumonia on April 5 at the age of 86. Photo by Christine Chew/UPI |

John Prine arrives for the Grammy Awards in Los Angeles on February 10, 2019. The Grammy Award-winning singer-songwriter died from coronavirus complications on April 7 at the age of 73. Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI |

Linda Tripp heads to her fourth appearance before the Grand Jury at the E. Barrett Prettyman United States Court House, on July 9, 1998. The former White House secretary, known for presenting recordings of Monica Lewinsky disclosing her relationship with President Bill Clinton, died on April 8 at the age of 70. Photo by Robert Visser/UPI |

Phyllis Lyon (R) and her wife, Del Martin, cut a wedding cake after being married by Mayor Gavin Newsom in the mayors office in San Francisco on June 16, 2008. Lyon, known as a pioneer of same-sex marriage in California, died on April 10 at the age of 95. Photo by Terry Schmitt/UPI |

Brian Dennehy holds up an orchid given to him during their opening night curtain call bows for the Broadway production of "Long Days Journey into Night" in New York City on May 6, 2003. The actor died from cardiac arrest on April 15 at the age of 81. Photo by Ezio Petersen/UPI |

Shirley Knight arrives on the red carpet at the Rome Film Festival in Rome on October 22, 2007. The actress, known for her roles in "As Good As It Gets" and "Divine Secrets of the Ya-Ya Sisterhood," died of natural causes on April 22. She was 83. Photo by David Silpa/UPI |

Irrfan Khan arrives at the Academy Awards in Hollywood on February 22, 2009. Khan, known for his role in "Slumdog Millionaire," died of a colon infection after battling cancer at the age of 53. Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI |

Former coach Don Shula presents the inaugural Don Shula NFL Coach of the Year Award to Ray Seals of Houston's Madison High School during a press conference in Dallas, Texas on February 4, 2011. The winningest coach of NFL history died on May 4 at the age of 90. Photo by Ian Halperin/UPI |

Roy Horn (R) and Siegfried Fischbacher appear October 3, 2003, on an ad at the Mirage in Las Vegas. Horn died May 8 at the age of 75 from complications from the coronavirus. File Photo by Roger Williams/UPI |

Little Richard performs during a rehearsal for A Capitol Fourth concert on the National Mall in Washington, D.C., on July 3, 2011. The rock 'n' roll icon died May 9 at the age of 87. File Photo by Kevin Dietsch |

Jerry Stiller is interviewed at the Family Television Awards in Beverly Hills, Calif., on November 30, 2005. The actor and comedian, known for his roles in "Seinfeld" and "The King of Queens," died on May 11, 2020 at the age of 92. Photo by Phil McCarten/UPI |

Franklin "Pepper" Rodgers was named vice president of football operations for the Washington Redskins at Redskins Park in Ashburn, Va., on December 4, 2000. The former executive and coach died on May 15 at the age of 88. Photo by Roger L. Wollenberg/UPI |

Fred Willard attends the premiere of "Fifty Shades of Black" at Regal Cinemas L.A. Live in Los Angeles on January 26, 2016. The actor died May 15 at the age of 86. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI |

Lynn Shelton attends the Film Independent Spirit Awards in Santa Monica, Calif., on February 8, 2020. The director, known for films "Humpday" and "Your Sister's Sister," died on May 16 from a blood disorder at the age of 54. Photo Jim Ruymen/UPI |

Phyllis George (L) and George Will converse during a book sale at the National Press Club in Washington, D.C., on November 14, 2002. George, known for co-hosting "NFL Today" and "Candid Camera," died on May 16 from a blood disorder at the age of 70. Photo by Roger L. Wollenberg/UPI |

Actor Ken Osmond poses for a publicity photo, circa 1962. The actor known for his role as Eddie Haskell in "Leave it to Beaver," died on May 18 at the age of 76. Photo courtesy of Wikimedia Commons

Utah Jazz head coach Jerry Sloan has words for an official during play against the Golden State Warriors in Oakland, Calif., on January 30, 2011. The coach, a former two-time All-Star NBA player, died due to complications from Parkinson's disease on May 22 at the age of 78. The Photo by Terry Schmitt/UPI |

Richard Herd is seen here at a convention in Utrecht, Netherlands, on September 23, 2005. The actor known for roles in "Seinfeld," and "Get Out," died from cancer-related causes on May 27 at the age of 87. Photo by Uja3000/Wikimedia Commons

Larry Kramer (R) arrives on the red carpet at the "The Normal Heart" screening in New York City on May 12, 2014. The author and AIDS activist died from pneumonia on May 27 at the age of 84. Photo by Dennis Van Tine/UPI |

Artist Christo stands in front of his artwork "The London Mastaba" built on the Serpentine Lake in London on June 18, 2018. The artist, known for wrapping world landmarks, died on June 1 at the age of 84. Photo by Andy Rain/EPA-EFE

Former Washington Bullet and Hall of Fame basketball player Wes Unseld (R) attends a press conference in Beijing on September 8, 2009. Unseld, known for being the second NBA player to receive NBA MVP and Rookie of the Year, died on June 2 at the age of 74. Photo by Stephen Shaver/UPI |

New England Patriots wide receiver Reche Caldwell runs for a 15-yard touchdown reception against the New York Jets in Foxboro, Mass., on November 12, 2006. The former wideout was ambushed during an attempted robbery and killed in his hometown, Tampa, Fla., on June 7 at the age of 41. Photo by Katie McMahon/UPI |

Paul Rochester, shown in 1968, helped the New York Jets win their only Vince Lombardi Trophy in 1969 and played 10 seasons in the AFL from 1960 through 1969. The defensive lineman died in early June at the age of 81. Photo courtesy of the New York Jets

Claudell Washington, of the New York Yankees, hits the ball in the first game of a doubleheader against the Seattle Mariners at Yankee Stadium in New York City on August 19, 1988. Washington, a two-time All-Star and World Series winner, died from a battle with prostate cancer on June 11 at the age of 65. Photo by RickDikeman/Wikimedia Commons

Former FBI Directors William S. Sessions (C), William H. Webster (L) and Louis Freeh attend an event at the National Building Museum to commemorate the FBI's 100th Anniversary in Washington on July 17, 2008. Sessions, who led the agency from 1987 to 1993, died of congestive heart failure on June 12 at the age of 90. File Photo by Patrick D. McDermott/UPI |

Jean Kennedy Smith arrives for the Williamstown Theatre Festival Gala in New York City on November 13, 2006. Smith, a former ambassador to Ireland and the last-surviving sibling of President John F. Kennedy, died on June 18 at the age of 92. Photo by Laura Cavanaugh/UPI |

Ian Holm attends the premiere of "The Duchess" in London on September 3, 2008. The actor, best known for his portrayal as Bilbo Baggins in "The Lord of the Rings," died on June 19 from Parkinson's at from the age of 88. Photo by Rune Hellestad/UPI |

Director Joel Schumacher arrives for the screening of "Trespass" during the Toronto International Film Festival in Toronto on September 14, 2011. The director, also known for "St. Elmo's Fire," and "The Lost Boys," died June 22 at the age of 80 after a year battling cancer. Photo by Christine Chew/UPI |

Former St. Louis Cardinals Eddie Kasko is seen in 1957. The All-Star infielider, manager, and executive died on June 24 at the age of 88. Photo courtesy of Jay Publishing/Wikimedia Commons

Carl Reiner arrives at the Directors Guild of America Awards in Los Angeles on January 30, 2010. The comedian and actor, known for creating "The Dick Van Dyke Show," died on June 30 at the age of 98. Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI |

Hugh Downs listens during a live radio broadcast at Powell Symphony Hall, in St. Louis on May 3, 2000. Downs, the longtime host of "Today" and "20/20," died on July 2 at the age of 99. Photo by Bill Greenblatt/UPI |

Nick Cordero poses on the red carpet at the Tony Awards in New York City on June 8, 2014. The Broadway actor, known for Waitress" and "Rock of Ages," died on July 5 after months of battling coronavirus complications at the age of 41. Photo by Jason Szenes/EPA

Ennio Morricone, winner for Best Original Score for "The Hateful Eight," appears backstage at the Academy Awards in Los Angeles on February 28, 2016. The Oscar-winning composer, also known for his score of "The Good, the Bad and the Ugly," died on July 6 after complications from a fall at the age of 91. Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI |

Charlie Daniels performs during the CMA Music Festival in Nashville on June 9, 2013. The singer and fiddler died on July 6 at the age of 83 from a stroke. Photo by Terry Wyatt/UPI |

Kelly Preston arrives at a photocall for the film "Gotti" during the Cannes International Film Festival in Cannes, France on May 15, 2018. The actress, known for her roles in "Jerry Maguire," and "Addicted to Love," as well as her marriage to John Travolta, died after a two-year battle with breast cancer on July 13 at the age of 57. Photo by David Silpa/UPI |

Naya Rivera attends the Race To Erase MS gala in Beverly Hills, Calif., on April 15, 2016. The actress, best known for her role as Santana Lopez in "Glee," was reported missing and was later pronounced dead at the age of 33 after her body was discovered in Lake Piru on July 13. Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI |

Grant Imahara speaks on a panel at the Phoenix Comicon at the Phoenix Convention Center in Phoenix on May 24, 2013. The engineer and television host, best known for hosting "MythBusters," died on July 13 at the age of 49. Photo by Gage Skidmore/Flickr

Rev. Cordy Tindell "C.T." Vivian (L) receives the Presidential Medal of Freedom from President Barack Obama at the White House in Washington, D.C., on November 20, 2013. The civil rights leader, known for being the confidante of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr., died on July 17 at the age of 95. Photo by Kevin Dietsch/UPI |

Civil Rights icon Rep. John Lewis, D-Ga., prepares to pay his respects to Rep. Elijah Cummings, D-Md., who lies in state within Statuary Hall during a memorial ceremony on Capitol Hill in Washington, D.C., on October 24, 2019. Lewis died July 17 at the age of 80. File Photo by Melina Mara/UPI |

Regis Philbin (L) and wife Joy Philbin arrive at the New York Spring Spectacular in New York City on March 26, 2015. The longtime television personality died on July 25 at the age of 88. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI |

John Saxon is on set seen in "The Plunderers" in 1960. The actor, known for his roles in "Enter the Dragon," and "Nightmare on Elm Street," died on July 26 at the age of 83. Photo courtesy of Wikimedia Commons

Former republican Presidential candidate Herman Cain speaks at the Southern GOP Leadership Conference in Charleston, S.C., on January 19, 2012. The politican died after battling coronavirus on July 30 at the age of 74. Photo by Kevin Dietsch/UPI |

Wilford Brimley arrives for the premiere of "Did You Hear About the Morgans?" in New York City on December 14, 2009. The actor, best known for "The Natural," and "Cocoon," died on August 2, 2020, at the age of 85. Photo by Laura Cavanaugh/UPI |

President Bill Clinton (L) meets meets with John Hume in the Oval Office at the White House in Washington, D.C., on March 17, 2000. Hume, a Nobel Peace Prize Laureate for his work bringing peace to Northern Ireland, died on August 3, 2020 at the age of 83. Photo by William Vasta/The White House |

Gen. Brent Scowcroft addresses the audience during the Freedom Challenge Dinner in Berlin on November 8, 2009. The former national security advisor, who served for two presidents, died on August 7 at the age of 95. Photo by David Silpa/UPI |

Trini Lopez (L) rehearses with Dutch violist and conductor Andre Rieu in Lopez's studio in Maastricht, The Netherlands, on February 22, 2013. Lopez died on August 11 of complications from COVID-19 at the age of 83. Photo by Marcel Van Hoorn/EPA

Viacom CEO Sumner Redstone attends the premiere of "Star Trek Into Darkness" in Los Angeles on May 14, 2013. The media mogul died on August 12 at the age of 97. Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI |

Chadwick Boseman appears backstage during the 47th annual American Music Awards at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles on November 24, 2019. The actor died August 28 at the age of 43. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI |

Phoenix Suns' Cliff Robinson (L) shoots at the basket again the San Antonio Spurs in in San Antonio on December 16, 2000. The basketball player, best known for his years playing with the Portland Trail Blazers, Robinson died on August 29 at the age of 53. Joe Mitchell UPI |

Former Georgetown head coach John Thompson II attends a basketball game between the University of Pittsburgh and Georgetown University in Washington, D.C., on February 24, 2007. Thompson, the first Black coach to win a national championship, died on August 31 at the age of 78. Photo by Mark Goldman/UPI |

National Baseball Hall of Fame pitcher Tom Seaver enters a party at the Hall of Fame in Cooperstown, N.Y., on July 26, 2014. The pitcher, who led the New York Mets to a World Series title, died on September 2 from complications of Lewy body dementia and COVID-19 at the age of 75. Photo by Bill Greenblatt/UPI |

National Baseball Hall of Fame member Lou Brock waves to the fans as he rides in a car around the Busch Stadium track on Opening Day in St. Louis on April 5, 2019. The former St. Louis player, who led the team to two World Series titles, died on September 6 at the age of 81. Photo by Bill Greenblatt/UPI |

Diana Rigg arrives on the red carpet at the "Game Of Thrones" premiere in New York City on March 18, 2014. The actress, known for her roles in "Game of Thrones" and "The Avengers," died on September 10 at the age of 82. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI |

Ronald Bell performs in Basel, Switzerland, on November 5, 2002. Bell, known for co-founding and performing in the band Kool and the Gang, died on September 10 at the age of 68. Photo by Markus Stuecklin/EPA

U.S. Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg died September 18 of cancer at age 87. She had served on the court since 1993, when she was appointed by President Bill Clinton. Photo by Olivier Douliery/UPI |

Gale Sayers waves as he is introduced during pre-game festivities before the Wrigley Field 100th anniversary game in Chicago on April 23, 2014. Sayers, a former Chicago Bears running back, died on September 23 at the age of 77. Photo by Brian Kersey/UPI |

Helen Reddy attends the AACTA International Awards in Los Angeles on January 31, 2015. The singer, known for her song "I Am Woman," died on September 30 at the age of 78. Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI |

Inductee Mac Davis arrives at the Songwriters Hall of Fame ceremonies in New York City on June 15, 2006. The legendary country singer and songwriter died on September 30 at the age of 78. Photo by Ezio Petersen/UPI |

Former St. Louis Cardinals pitcher and National Baseball Hall of Fame member Bob Gibson appears at a Cardinals game April 5, 2019, in St. Louis. Gibson died October 2 at the age of 84. File Photo by Bill Greenblatt/UPI |

Guitarist and songwriter Eddie Van Halen performs with the Van Halen rock band at the BankAtlantic Center in Sunrise, Fla., on April 10, 2012. He died October 6 of cancer at age 65. Photo by Michael Bush/UPI |

National Baseball Hall of Fame member Whitey Ford enters the Hall of Fame for a party in Cooperstown, N.Y. on July 26, 2014. The former New York Yankee, known for winning more games than any other Yankee, died on October 9 at the age of 91. Photo by Bill Greenblatt/UPI |

National Baseball Hall of Fame member Joe Morgan listens to a speech while on stage at induction ceremonies in Cooperstown, N.Y., on July 29, 2007. The Cincinnati Reds Hall of Famer died on October 12 at the age of 77. (UPI Photo/Bill Greenblatt) |

Castmember Conchata Ferrell attends the premiere of "Frankenweenie" in Los Angeles on September 24, 2012. The actress, known for her roles in "Two and Half Men" and "Mystic Pizza," died on October 14 following complications after a heart attack at the age of 77. Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI |

James Redford (L) arrives with his father, Robert Redford, at the September 13, 1999 New York premiere of James' documentary "The Kindness of Strangers" in New York City on September 13, 1999. James Redford, known for producing documentaries about health and the environment, died of bile duct cancer on October 20 at the age of 58. Photo by Ezio Petersen/UPI |

Sean Connery looks over an audience before a ceremony on the front steps of the Capitol in Washignton, D.C. Connery was given the William Wallace Award by the American Scottish Foundation. The Scottish actor died October 31 in the Bahamas. File Photo by Chris Corder/UPI |

Alex Trebek poses for photographers in the press room at the 46th Annual Daytime Emmy Awards in Pasadena, Calif., on May 5, 2019. The "Jeopardy!" host died Nov. 8 of pancreatic cancer. He was 80. Photo by Chris Chew/UPI |

Longtime Palestinian peace negotiator Saeb Erekat speaks to the Foreign Press Association in Jerusalem on April 26, 2015. Erekat died of COVID-19 in a Jerusalem hospital on November 10 at the age of 65. File Photo by Debbie Hill/UPI |

Diego Maradona appeals during the FIFA World Cup at the Peter Mokaba Stadium in Polokwane, South Africa on June 22, 2010. The soccer legend, known for leading Argentina to the 1986 World Cup title, died on November 25 at the age of 60. Photo by Chris Brunskill/UPI |

John le Carre attends the premiere of "Tinker Tailor Soldier Spy" in London on September 13, 2011. The best-selling author, known under the pen name "David Cornwell," died from pneumonia on December 12 at the age of 89. Photo by Rune Hellestad/UPI |

Charlie Pride (R) performs at the Country Music Awards with Brad Paisley in Nashville on November 2, 2016. Pride, country music's first Black superstar, died due to complications from COVID-19 on December 12 at the age of 86. Photo by John Sommers II/UPI |

Green Bay Packers coach Kevin Greene (L) cheers after the second interception and touchdown run in San Diego, Calif., on November 6, 2011. Greene, a Hall of Fame linebacker who is considered one of the greatest pass-rushers in NFL history, died on Tuesday at the age of 58. Photo by Jayne Kamin-Oncea/UPI |

Stella Tennant poses for pictures at the Costume Institute Gala celebrating "Dangerous Liaisons: Fashion and Furniture in the 18th Century" at the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York City on April 26, 2004. The model, known for working with Chanel, Versace and Calvin Klein died unexpectedly on December 23, a few days after her 50th birthday. Photo by Laura Cavanaugh/UPI |

Rebecca Luker (L) and Danny Burstein arrives on the red carpet at the Tony Awards in New York City on June 9, 2019. Luker, a three-time Tony nominee, died after a battle with amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, also known as Lou Gehrig's disease, on December 23 at the age of 59. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI |

ATL97100702-8 OCTOBER 1997-ATLANTA, GEORGIA, USA: Phil Niekro tosses the ceremonial first pitch prior to game one of the National League Championship Series between the Florida Marlins and the Atlanta Braves at Turner Field in Atlanta on October 7, 1997. The former Braves pitcher, known for his signature knuckleball, died on December 26 at the age of 81 after a long battle with cancer. Photo by Jim Middleton/UPI |

Mexican singer-songwriter Armando Manzanero poses for photos during an interview with Efe in Mexico City, Mexico, on August 31 2016. Manzanero, known as the king of romanticism, died of COVID-19 on December 28, at the age of 86. Photo by Sashenka Gutierrez/EPA-EFE

Pierre Cardin poses with displays of his Spring-Summer 2007 fashion collection presentation in Paris, on July 4, 2006. The French designer, known for abstract designs in the 1960's, died on December 29 at the age of 98. Photo by William Alix/UPI |

Dec. 30 (UPI) -- 2020 was -- by most measures -- a tumultuous and depressing year, made only bleaker by the deaths of dozens of beloved music, stage and screen artists.

Here are a few who made unforgettable contributions to the arts.

Advertisement

Film and TV stars

Black Panther, Marshall, Get On Up and 42 actor Chadwick Boseman lost his secret, four-year battle with colon cancer Aug. 28. He was 43.

Boseman's death sent shock waves through Hollywood, as many of his closest friends and collaborators praised the strength, dignity and work ethic he maintained as he fought for his life.

His performances in two films released after his death -- Da 5 Bloods and Ma Rainey's Black Bottom -- have been generating Oscar buzz.

If he wins, Boseman would be only the third actor to receive that honor posthumously after The Dark Knight star Heath Ledger and Network's Peter Finch.

Jerry Maguire and What a Girl Wants actress Kelly Preston died July 12 after privately struggling with breast cancer for two years. She was 57.

Preston, who was married to Grease and Pulp Fiction actor John Travolta since 1991, was known for her vivacious personality and a career that dated to the 1980s with memorable appearances in films like Secret Admirer, SpaceCamp and Twins.

She was predeceased by her eldest child, Jett, in 2009. He was 17 when he died after a seizure.

Preston is survived by Travolta; daughter Ella, 20, and son Benjamin, 10.

Advertisement

This year also saw the drowning death of Glee and Devious Maids actress Naya Rivera. She went missing July 9 while on a boating excursion with 4-year-old son Josey on California's Lake Piru.

Her body was discovered in the lake several days later, and her death was ruled an accidental drowning. She was 33.

Rivera's death was the third tragedy to hit the cast of the musical dramedy series Glee. Cory Monteith died in 2013 of a drug overdose at age 31, and Mark Salling hanged himself in 2018 at age 35.

Longtime Jeopardy! host Alex Trebek, 80, died of pancreatic cancer Nov. 8.

He had been optimistic and candid about his health issues in the hopes of increasing awareness about the disease and how to detect and fight it. A video he taped before his death was released on Thanksgiving. In it, he urged fans to look out for each other during the coronavirus pandemic.

"There are more and more people extending helpful hands to do a kindness to their neighbors and that's a good thing," he said. "Keep the faith. We're going to get through all of this and we will be a better society because of it."

The winner of five Daytime Emmy Awards for Outstanding Game Show host previously presided over Music Hop, The Wizard of Odds, Double Dare, High Rollers, Battlestars, Classic Concentration and To Tell the Truth.

Oscar-winning film star Kirk Douglas, one of the last titans of Hollywood's Golden Age, died Feb. 5. He was 103.

Advertisement

Best known for his work in the films Champion, Ace in the Hole, 20,000 Leagues Under the Sea, The Bad and the Beautiful, The Big Sky, Gunfight at the O.K. Corral, Paths of Glory, Spartacus, Tough Guys, Inherit the Wind and Diamonds, his final big-screen role was opposite his son Michael Douglas in 2003's It Runs in the Family.

Musicians

Rock 'n' roll legend Eddie Van Halen died of cancer Oct. 6. The Grammy winner was 65.

He co-founded the popular band Van Halen in 1972, and it was inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 2007.

The group, which included Van Halen's son, Wolfgang, on bass since 2006, toured until not long before the coronavirus pandemic shut down live performances.

Country music star and occasional actor Kenny Rogers died March 20. He was 81.

Best known for the classic songs "The Gambler," "Lady" and "Islands in the Stream" -- a duet with Dolly Parton -- Rogers was a member of the Country Music Hall of Fame and the winner of three Grammy Awards and six CMA Awards.

Rogers also acted in several Gambler and MacShayne TV movies, as well as the feature film Six Pack and episodes of How I Met Your Mother, Touched By an Angel and Dr. Quinn, Medicine Woman.

Entertainer Little Richard died May 9 at age 87 after months of declining health.

He was famous for his flashy fashion and a string of 1950s hit songs that included "TuttiFrutti," "Good Golly Miss Molly," "Long Tong Sally," "Rip It Up," "Jenny Jenny," "Keep A-Knockin" and "Lucille."

Advertisement

He was inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 1986 and received a Grammy Lifetime Achievement Award in 1993.

COVID-19 deaths

COVID-19, which was responsible for much of 2020's misery, stole the lives of about 330,000 Americans.

Among the most famous to succumb to complications from the virus was country music icon Charley Pride, who was 86 when he died Dec. 12.

He had 51 more country Top 10 hits in the 20 years after his 1967 breakout record, "Just Between You and Me," and, in 2000, became the first Black member of the Country Music Hall of Fame.

In November, he received the Country Music Association's Lifetime Achievement Award.

Other celebrities who died of coronavirus complications include country musician John Prine (73), playwright Terrence McNally (81), and Broadway actors Mark Blum (69) and Nick Cordero (41.)

The world also bid farewell to Gone with the Wind heroine Olivia de Haviland, 104; comedian and The Dick Van Dyke Show creator Carl Reiner, 98; daytime television titan Regis Philbin 88; "I Am Woman" singer-songwriter Helen Reddy, 78; James Bond portrayer Sean Connery, 90; and Southern rock musician Charlie Daniels, 83.

Taking their final bows, as well, in 2020 were fashion designer Pierre Cardin, 98; Latin music singer and composer Armando Manzanero, 85; Deadliest Catch star Nick McGlashan, 33; spy thriller author John Le Carre, 89; Two and a Half Men and Mystic Pizza scene-stealer Conchata Ferrell, 77; Game of Thrones matriarch Diana Rigg, 82; Laverne & Shirley alum David Lander, 73; British model Stella Tennant, 50; Broadway star Rebecca Luker, 59; wrestler Jon Huber, 41; and bluegrass icon Tony Rice, 69.