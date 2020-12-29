Prince Harry (R) and Meghan Markle greet well-wishers during an official royal visit to Sussex, England, in 2018. File Photo by Vickie Flores/EPA-EFE

Prince Harry (R) and Meghan Markle greet well-wishers at Bristol Old Vic theater in Bristol, England, in 2019. File Photo by Geoff Caddick/EPA-EFE

Dec. 29 (UPI) -- Prince Harry and Meghan Markle made their Spotify podcast debut with a holiday special featuring their toddler son, Archie.

On Tuesday, the duke and duchess of Sussex released their first podcast episode, The 2020 Archewell Audio Holiday Special, a special produced through their newly-formed Archewell Audio.

The episode features Stacey Abrams, Brené Brown, Deepak Chopra, James Corden, Elton John, Naomi Osaka, Tyler Perry and other guests. Harry, Markle and their guests reflect on the past year and toast to a hopeful 2021.

In addition, the special features a cameo from Harry and Markle's 19-month-old son, Archie. Harry and Markle can be heard encouraging Archie to speak into the microphone.

"You can speak into it," Harry tells his son.

"Archie, is it fun?" Markle asks, prompting Archie to say, "Fun?"

Harry and Markle also helped Archie wish listeners a happy new year. The couple ended the special with the song "This Little Light of Mine," which they also played at their May 2018 wedding.

"'This Little Light of Mine' played at the very end of our wedding, while we were walking down the steps of the church," Markle said. "It was the music that we wanted playing when we started our lives together. Because as we all know, 'darkness cannot drive out darkness, only light can do that.'"

"The message of this song is one we hold so dearly. It's about using the power we each have within us to make this world a better place," Harry added.

Archewell Audio's holiday special from The Duke and Duchess of Sussex offers hope, reflection, and honest conversations as we put 2020 behind us and look ahead https://t.co/NlM2LsaP6h— Spotify (@Spotify) December 29, 2020

Harry and Markle signed a multiyear deal with Spotify this month that will see them produce and host new audio programming. The first complete series from Archewell Audio and Spotify is expected to launch in 2021.

In September, Harry and Markle signed a multiyear deal with Netflix to develop new documentaries, feature films, scripted TV series and children's shows.

Harry and Markle shared a Christmas card last week that features an artistic rendition of them playing outdoors with Archie and their two dogs.