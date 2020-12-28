Dec. 28 (UPI) -- Those born on this date are under the sign of Capricorn.
They include:
-- Woodrow Wilson, 28th president of the United States, in 1856
-- Jazz pianist Earl "Fatha" Hines in 1903
-- Comic book writer and character creator Stan Lee in 1922
-- Actor Martin Milner in 1931
-- Actor Maggie Smith in 1934 (age 86)
-- Entrepreneur Philip Anschutz in 1939 (age 81)
-- Rock musician Edgar Winter in 1946 (age 74)
-- Actor Denzel Washington in 1954 (age 66)
-- TV personality Gayle King in 1954 (age 66)
-- Chinese activist and Nobel Peace Prize laureate Liu Xiaobo in 1955
-- Comedian Seth Meyers in 1973 (age 47)
-- Actor Joe Manganiello in 1976 (age 44)
-- Singer John Legend, born John Roger Stephens, in 1978 (age 42)
-- Actor Noomi Rapace in 1979 (age 41)
-- Actor Sienna Miller in 1981 (age 39)
-- Actor Mackenzie Rosman in 1989 (age 31)
-- Singer David Archuleta in 1990 (age 30)
-- Actor Miles Brown in 2004 (age 16)