Dec. 28 (UPI) -- Those born on this date are under the sign of Capricorn.

They include:

Advertisement

-- Woodrow Wilson, 28th president of the United States, in 1856

-- Jazz pianist Earl "Fatha" Hines in 1903

-- Comic book writer and character creator Stan Lee in 1922

-- Actor Martin Milner in 1931

-- Actor Maggie Smith in 1934 (age 86)

-- Entrepreneur Philip Anschutz in 1939 (age 81)

-- Rock musician Edgar Winter in 1946 (age 74)

-- Actor Denzel Washington in 1954 (age 66)

-- TV personality Gayle King in 1954 (age 66)

-- Chinese activist and Nobel Peace Prize laureate Liu Xiaobo in 1955

-- Comedian Seth Meyers in 1973 (age 47)

-- Actor Joe Manganiello in 1976 (age 44)

-- Singer John Legend, born John Roger Stephens, in 1978 (age 42)

-- Actor Noomi Rapace in 1979 (age 41)

-- Actor Sienna Miller in 1981 (age 39)

-- Actor Mackenzie Rosman in 1989 (age 31)

-- Singer David Archuleta in 1990 (age 30)

-- Actor Miles Brown in 2004 (age 16)