Dec. 28 (UPI) -- Behati Prinsloo is giving an intimate glimpse into her life with her husband, singer Adam Levine.

The 32-year-old model posted unseen photos with Levine, 41, and their two daughters, Dusty Rose, 4, and Gio Grace, 2, Sunday on Instagram Stories.

Prinsloo took "Post a picture of..." requests from fans while her kids were sleeping. When asked to share her favorite picture from her wedding, Prinsloo shared a photo of herself and Levine smiling and looking into each other's eyes.

Another fan asked Prinsloo to post the first photo of her and Levine together. Prinsloo shared a picture from 2012 that shows her and Levine goofing off and sticking out their tongues.

"Not first but close to," she captioned the post.

Prinsloo was also asked to share a photo of her unseen pregnancy belly. She posted a photo of herself in a bubble bath while pregnant with Dusty.

When asked to share a picture of a moment when she felt happiest, Prinsloo posted a photo of Levine and their two daughters.

Prinsloo and Levine married in July 2014. Prinsloo said on The Ellen DeGeneres Show in May 2019 that she hopes to have "three or four" kids with Levine.

In October 2019, Levine said on The Ellen DeGeneres Show that he's been a stay-at-home dad since his departure from The Voice.

"I'm obsessed with them," he said of his daughters. "I mean, I know that's a good thing 'cause they're my children. That's why I don't do much -- I genuinely just adore them in a way that I never knew I could adore any little person."

Prinsloo is known for her modeling work with Victoria's Secret, while Levine is the frontman for the band Maroon 5.