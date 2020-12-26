Dec. 26 (UPI) -- Singer Michelle Branch announced on Instagram Saturday that she has suffered a pregnancy loss.

"Just when we were rounding third and heading home (A baseball metaphor?! I know,) 2020 was like, "nah, I ain't done yet." December decided to really finish us off with a bang! No, literally," Branch captioned a photo gallery with her and her family.

"A bomb went off in downtown Nashville yesterday. And to further twist a dagger in my heart, I experienced my first miscarriage (ugh! [Expletive!]) But alas, between the crying and binge eating of Christmas cookies, I decided to put on lipstick and a dress. We drank champagne alllll day. Made an incredible meal and sang Christmas songs snuggled up by a roaring fire. 5 more days until 2021. I'm limping to the finish line. These people, my precious family, my husband, sister and kids have been the MVP's. I couldn't imagine spending a year isolated with anyone else. Happy Christmas, everyone."

Branch married Patrick Carney of The Black Keys in April 2019.

They have a 20-month-old son named Rhys and Branch has a 14-year-old daughter, Owen, from a previous relationship.

Branch and Carney met in 2015 and started dating during the making of her album, Hopeless Romantic. The pair were engaged in July 2017.