Dec. 26 (UPI) -- Those born on this date are under the sign of Capricorn.

They include:

-- Adm. George Dewey, the U.S. naval hero of Manila, in 1837

-- Writer Henry Miller in 1891

-- Mao Zedong, leader of the Chinese communist revolution, in 1893

-- College Football Hall of Fame member Frank Broyles in 1924

-- Puppeteer Caroll Spinney in 1933

-- Producer Phil Spector in 1939 (age 81)

-- America's Most Wanted creator John Walsh in 1945 (age 75)

-- Baseball Hall of Fame member Carlton Fisk in 1947 (age 73)

-- TV journalist Candy Crowley in 1948 (age 72)

-- Baseball Hall of Fame member Ozzie Smith in 1954 (age 66)

-- Dogsled racer Susan Butcher in 1954

-- Writer David Sedaris in 1956 (age 64)

-- Drummer Lars Ulrich in 1963 (age 57)

-- Actor/singer Jared Leto in 1971 (age 49)

-- Rock musician Chris Daughtry in 1979 (age 41)

-- Actor Beth Behrs in 1985 (age 35)

-- Actor Kit Harington in 1986 (age 34)

-- Actor Eden Sher in 1991 (age 29)