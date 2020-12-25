Dec. 25 (UPI) -- CNN political reporter Andrew Kaczynski announced on Twitter Friday the death of his 9-month-old daughter, Francesca.

"We're heartbroken to have to announce our beautiful daughter Francesca passed away last night in the arms of her mom and dad," Kaczynski said.

"There will always be a Bean-sized hole in our hearts for her. We're so grateful to have known her love. Francesca we love you."

We're heartbroken to have to announce our beautiful daughter Francesca passed away last night in the arms of her mom and dad. There will always be a Bean-sized hole in our hearts for her. We're so grateful to have known her love. Francesca we love you. https://t.co/OGml2nZ12H— andrew kaczynski (@KFILE) December 25, 2020

He added: "We're so grateful for everyone's support and kindness. In lieu of flowers, gifts, or food we'd ask people to donate in honor of Francesca to Team Beans in the PMC Winter Cycle, which donates 100% of every rider-raised dollar directly to Dana-Farber."

E! News said Kaczynski and his wife -- Wall Street Journal banking reporter Rachel Louise Ensign -- revealed in September that their baby had been diagnosed with an "extremely rare and very aggressive rhabdoid brain tumor."

The child underwent brain surgery and chemotherapy, but developed complications and was put on a ventilator and life support in recent weeks.