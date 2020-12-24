Dec. 24 (UPI) -- Rapper Gucci Mane announced on Instagram that his wife, Keyshia Ka'oir Davis, has given birth to their first child, a son.

"My wife just gave me a 7lb 1 oz baby boy his name ICE DAVIS 12/23/20 thank you MrsDavis he's here!!!!!!!" Mane -- whose real name is Radric Davis -- captioned a photo of his pregnant spouse wearing a sheer negligee and sitting on a swing made of flowers.

The couple married in October 2017 and announced they were expecting a baby boy last month.

Gucci Mane has a 12-year-old son, Keitheon Davis, from his previous romance with Sheena Evans.

His wife also has two daughters and a son from a past relationship.