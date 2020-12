Gucci Mane (L) and model Keyshia Ka'Oir attend the 18th annual BET Awards n Los Angeles in 2018. File Photo by Gregg DeGuire/UPI | License Photo

Gucci Mane (L) and Keyshia Ka'Oir arrive on the red carpet at the 35th annual MTV Video Music Awards in New York City in 2018. File Photo by Serena Xu-Ning/UPI | License Photo

Gucci Mane (L) and his wife Keyshia Ka'Oir have welcomed their first child together. File Photo by Chris Chew/UPI | License Photo

Dec. 24 (UPI) -- Rapper Gucci Mane announced on Instagram that his wife, Keyshia Ka'oir Davis, has given birth to their first child, a son.

"My wife just gave me a 7lb 1 oz baby boy his name ICE DAVIS 12/23/20 thank you MrsDavis he's here!!!!!!!" Mane -- whose real name is Radric Davis -- captioned a photo of his pregnant spouse wearing a sheer negligee and sitting on a swing made of flowers.

The couple married in October 2017 and announced they were expecting a baby boy last month.

Gucci Mane has a 12-year-old son, Keitheon Davis, from his previous romance with Sheena Evans.

His wife also has two daughters and a son from a past relationship.