Dec. 24 (UPI) -- Dick Clark's New Year's Rockin' Eve with Ryan Seacrest announced Thursday that Ella Mai will perform.

The British singer/songwriter, who won three awards at the Billboard Music Awards last year, including the award for Top R&B Artist, will perform alongside previously announced performers, including Nelly, Miley Cyrus, Megan Thee Stallion, Doja Cat, and Colombian singer Maluma.

Advertisement

Jennifer Lopez will headline from Times Square in New York before the ball drop at midnight, and will be joined by Billy Porter, Cyndi Lauper and Jimmie Allen. Porter and Lauper, who previously worked together in the Broadway hit Kinky Boots, will reunite for a duet performance during the show. Rapper Machine Gun Kelly will also be performing from Times Square, Dick Clark Productions said Wednesday.

Porter and Lucy Hale, of Pretty Little Liars fame, will also join Seacrest in hosting the special at Times Square, with Ciara to host the Los Angeles celebration.

The 2020 special to ring in the New Year will begin airing Dec. 31 at 8 p.m. EST on ABC.

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the celebrations will be closed to the public this year.