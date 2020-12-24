Dec. 24 (UPI) -- Chris Hemsworth and Elsa Pataky shared messages on Instagram Thursday in celebration of 10 years of marriage.

"10 years together!" the 37-year-old Australian actor Hemsworth exclaimed on Instagram post showing him kissing his wife. "Looking forward to the advancements of modern medicine and science and enjoying a couple hundred more!

His wife, 44-year-old Spanish actress and model Pataky, posted an Instagram photo of him with an open shirt, posing near the tree, saying: "Santa brought me a Thor action figure for Christmas," referring to his role as Thor in Avengers: Endgame.

Pataky also teased Hemsworth about the role on his birthday this summer, but posted a picture of him wearing a fat suit he wore to play the heavier version of Thor.

In the birthday post, she also referred to him as "the best dad and husband ever."

The couple have three children, daughter India Rose, 8, and twin sons Sasha and Tristan, 6.