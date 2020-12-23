Dec. 23 (UPI) -- WWE held their first Slammy Awards event in five years on Wednesday, with WWE Champion Drew McIntyre, The Undertaker and Bayley winning big during a virtual ceremony.

McIntyre won the coveted Superstar of the Year award over Roman Reigns, Sasha Banks, Asuka, Randy Orton, Bayley, The Fiend Bray Wyatt, Becky Lynch, Braun Strowman and Charlotte Flair.

McIntyre additionally won Male Superstar of the Year. He was presented with the Superstar of the Year award by Hall of Famer and living legend Ric Flair.

"I think I can confidently say now after winning Male Superstar of the Year and overall Superstar of the Year, I feel like the chosen one of the fans and that means more to me than anything because that's what it's all about," McIntyre said during his acceptance speech.

The Undertaker, who bid farewell to WWE in November, won Match of the Year for his Boneyard Match against AJ Styles at WrestleMania 36, Moment of the Year for his final farewell at Survivor Series and WWE Network Documentary of the Year for Undertaker: The Last Ride.

Bayley took home gold Slammy trophies for Social Media Superstar of the Year and Double Cross of the Year for attacking her former tag team partner, Banks.

Banks, the current SmackDown Women's Champion, however, won Female Superstar of the Year.

Edge vs. Orton won Rivalry of the Year, The Street Profits won Tag Team of the Year, and Edge won Return of the Year.

The full list of winners can be found on WWE's official website.