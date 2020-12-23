"Bachelor in Paradise" couple Evan Bass and Carly Waddell have separated. Photo courtesy of ABC

Dec. 23 (UPI) -- Carly Waddell and Evan Bass announced Wednesday that they are separating, in a statement first reported by People. The couple wed in 2017 after meeting on the ABC dating series Bachelor In Paradise.

In a joint statement published by People, and later E!, the couple requested privacy.

"We will always cherish our time together and continue to have the utmost respect for one another as we focus on what's best for the future of our family," the statement read.

Waddell and Bass have two children together. Their son, Charlie, was born Nov. 14, 2019. Their daughter, Isabelle Evelyn, was born Feb. 15, 2018. Bass has three sons from a previous marriage.

Bass and Waddell met on Season 3 of the Bachelor spinoff. Waddell was a Season 19 Bachelor contestant and Bass a Season 12 Bachelorette suitor. Bass proposed to Waddell on the Season 3 finale of Bachelor In Paradise. They wed in June 2017 at the Grande Luxxe at Vidanta Nuevo Vallarta, Mexico.

Bachelor host Chris Harrison officiated. Attendees included Bachelor and Bachelorette alumni Kaitlyn Bristowe, Jade Roper, Tanner Tolbert, Nick Viall and Vanessa Grimaldi.

Bass works as an erectile dysfunction specialist and Waddell is pursuing a singing career.