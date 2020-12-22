Dec. 22 (UPI) -- WWE has announced a special Legends Night edition of Raw featuring appearances by Hall of Famers Hulk Hogan and Ric Flair on Jan. 4.

Hogan and Flair will be joined by fellow professional wrestling legends and Hall of Famers on the special episode, which will air at 8 p.m. EST on the USA Network.

The episode will mark the first Raw of 2021. WWE will honor the biggest stars of yesteryear once again during the show.

Kurt Angle, Big Show, Mark Henry, Beth Phoenix, Carlito, Torrie Wilson and more were also advertised for Legends Night during this past Monday's broadcast of Raw.

WWE last invited a group of legends including Stone Cold Steve Austin in July 2019 for a special episode of Raw that was titled Raw Reunion.

WWE held it's TLC: Tables, Ladders and Chairs pay-per-view event on Sunday where Randy Orton set The Fiend Bray Wyatt on fire, Roman Reigns retained his Universal Championship against Kevin Owens and Asuka became a double champion.