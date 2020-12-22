Dec. 22 (UPI) -- Comedian John Mulaney has checked into rehab, according to multiple reports.

Page Six reported the news on Monday that Mulaney has entered rehab for 60 days for alcohol and cocaine addiction.

A representative for the 38-year-old declined to comment.

People magazine confirmed the report, noting that Mulaney relapsed following years of battling addiction.

Vulture also confirmed that Mulaney checked into a rehab facility located in Pennsylvania.

Mulaney is best known for his stand-up comedy specials including 2012's New in Town, 2015's The Comeback Kid and 2018's Kid Gorgeous. He has hosted Saturday Night Live four times with his last appearance coming on Halloween.

Mulaney voices Andrew Glouberman on Netflix's Big Mouth, which recently released its fourth season. Mulaney took up a job as a staff writer on Late Night with Seth Meyers in November and often appears on the talk show.

Mulaney has been open about his struggles with addiction and sobriety, telling Esquire in 2019 that he started drinking at the age of 13.

"I drank for attention. I was really outgoing, and then at 12, I wasn't. I didn't know how to act. And then I was drinking, and I was hilarious again," Mulaney told Esquire.