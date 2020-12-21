Dec. 21 (UPI) -- Randy Orton and The Fiend Bray Wyatt took their rivalry to another level in the first ever Firefly Inferno match at WWE TLC: Tables, Ladders and Chairs.

The main event bout on Sunday could only be won by setting any part of your opponent on fire. The Fiend and Orton were surrounded by raging flames that engulfed the outside ring area inside the ThunderDome.

The Fiend dominated the majority of the match, laughing off any attacks by Orton. The Fiend brought the flames to life after he nailed The Viper with an early Sister Abigail.

The seemingly impervious Fiend attempted to set Orton on fire by using a leather strap he set ablaze along with a flaming axe handle. The Fiend grabbed a rocking chair and placed Orton in it before leaving a trail of gasoline. Orton was still able to escape the chair, however, before the flames reached him.

Orton got back into the fiery battle by nailing his nemesis with a Draping DDT. Orton attempted the RKO but The Fiend responded with the Mandible Claw. The Fiend moved Orton closer to the flames but Orton turned things around and set The Fiend on fire instead.

The Fiend, still on fire, chased Orton back into the ring where he was taken out with an RKO. Orton then poured gasoline over his wounded opponent after the flames went out and set The Fiend's entire body on fire as TLC went off the air.

Also at TLC, Roman Reigns defended his Universal Championship against Kevin Owens in a Tables, Ladders and Chairs match. The bout is won by using a ladder to retrieve the Universal Championship, which was hanging above the ring.

Owens came out swinging, attacking Reigns while the title was put above the ring. Owens delivered a Cannonball against the barricade and performed a Frog Splash to gain an early advantage.

Owens also had to deal with Reigns' cousin Jey Uso who he took out with a steel chair. KO focused on Uso's ankle in order to send him backstage temporarily. Reigns got back into control after landing a Drive By outside the ring.

The violent contest included multiple tables being broken as Owens put a returning Uso through the announcer's desk, while Reigns put Owens through a table with a Samoan Drop.

Owens would not quit not matter how much punishment he endured. Reigns put Owens through another table with Spear but missed his second Spear, which sent him flying into a ringside barricade. Owens put Uso away with a Stunner but was stopped by Reigns at the top of the ladder.

Reigns made Owens pass out on the ladder with the Guillotine and grabbed the Universal Championship to win the match.

Drew McIntyre also defended his WWE Championship against AJ Styles in a TLC match. The bout became a Triple Threat match after The Miz decided to officially cash in his Money in the Bank briefcase in surprising fashion.

The Miz cashed in while both McIntyre and Styles were incapacitated, after McIntyre had thrown The Phenomenal One into a table that was placed outside the ring.

The Miz climbed the ladder but was stopped by Styles' towering bodyguard Omos who threw the A-lister into a table. Omos also chased off The Miz's partner John Morrison.

McIntyre won the match and retained the WWE Championship after he dumped The Miz and Styles off of a ladder and hit The Miz with a Claymore, allowing him to climb the ladder.

Other moments from TLC included Big E, Daniel Bryan, Otis and Chad Gable defeating Intercontinental Champion Sami Zayn, King Corbin, Cesaro and Shinsuke Nakamura during the TLC kickoff; SmackDown Women's Champion Sasha Banks successfully defending her title against Carmella; Cedric Alexander and Shelton Benjamin of The Hurt Business defeating The New Day to become the new Raw Tag Team Champions; and Raw Women's Champion Asuka and a returning Charlotte Flair defeating Nia Jax and Shayna Baszler to become the new Women's Tag Team Champions.

Flair, who has had a lengthy absence on WWE programming, was Asuka's mystery partner and won the match after hitting Baszler with the Natural Selection. Asuka is now a double champion.