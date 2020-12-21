Dec. 21 (UPI) -- Lauren Bush Lauren is going to be a mom of three.

The 36-year-old entrepreneur is expecting her third child with her husband, David Lauren.

Lauren, the granddaughter of president George H.W. Bush, shared the news Sunday on Instagram alongside a photo of a sonogram.

"We are excited to welcome baby #3 due next Spring! It has been strange and wonderful to incubate new life during this truly surreal year. Morning sickness (more like all-day sickness) aside, it has been a major ray of hope in our lives as we look towards a brighter tomorrow in 2021! Sending [love] to all!" she captioned the post.

Lauren's cousin Jenna Bush Hager, actress Elizabeth Berkley, socialite Amanda Hearst and fashion designer Jessie Randall were among those to congratulate Lauren in the comments.

"So thrilled for you and your beautiful fam!" Hager wrote.

"So many congrats to you and your family, Lauren," Hearst said. "Finally some good news!!"

Lauren and David Lauren, the son of fashion designer Ralph Lauren, married in September 2011 and have two sons, James Richard, 5, and Max Walker, 2. David Lauren shared a photo of his sons while sharing news of Lauren's pregnancy on Instagram.

"'Big News...We are getting a brother or a sister next year!!'" he wrote.

Lauren founded Feed Projects, an "impact driven lifestyle brand," in 2007. The brand's mission is to raise awareness and funds to help end childhood hunger around the globe.