Dec. 20 (UPI) -- Riverdale actor Casey Cott has announced his engagement on Instagram.

Cott posted Saturday's outdoor photo of him and his unnamed fiancee smiling.

The bride-to-be is showing off a diamond ring on her hand in the post, which has gotten more than 1 million "likes."

Cott, 28, captioned the portrait with three ring emojis.

E! News and People.com -- which reported the betrothal -- said her name has not been made public.

Cott plays Kevin on Riverdale, which is now filming its fifth season.