Dec. 19 (UPI) -- The 2021 edition of the Longmire Days fan event in Wyoming is scheduled for July 22-25.

The announcement was posted on the event's website on Friday.

"During the 2020 event, we learned there is a demand for Longmire Days worldwide, so we are pleased to announce that in addition to any in-person events for 2021, Longmire Days will be retaining many of the virtual elements introduced in 2020. More details regarding this event will become available as they are finalized," the message said.

"The Longmire Foundation is aware our country and the world are still in a pandemic situation that is ever changing. We will be working closely with our county health department and local government entities toward the implementation of the safest event possible."

The convention celebrates the iconic television series, Longmire, and Craig Johnson's best-selling mystery novels which inspired the show.

This year's convention was a virtual affair due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The show ran 2012-17 and starred Robert Taylor, Lou Diamond Phillips, Adam Bartley, Louanne Stephens, Katee Sackhoff, Cassidy Freeman, A Martinez, Bailey Chase, John Bishop, Jeffrey De Serrano, and Zahn McClarnon.

Johnson's latest Walt Longmire adventure, Next to Last Stand, was published in September.