Trending Stories

Tom Hanks recounts meeting Jimmy Stewart on 'Late Show'
Tom Hanks recounts meeting Jimmy Stewart on 'Late Show'
'The Book of Boba Fett': New 'Star Wars' series set for Disney+ in 2021
'The Book of Boba Fett': New 'Star Wars' series set for Disney+ in 2021
Gerard Butler: 'Greenland' is a disaster film with a hopeful message
Gerard Butler: 'Greenland' is a disaster film with a hopeful message
Carrie Underwood on duet with son Isaiah: 'He did such a great job'
Carrie Underwood on duet with son Isaiah: 'He did such a great job'
'GMA's Amy Robach quarantining after possible COVID-19 exposure
'GMA's Amy Robach quarantining after possible COVID-19 exposure

Follow Us

Sign up for our daily newsletter

Photo Gallery

 
Moments from Anne Hathaway's career
Moments from Anne Hathaway's career
 
Back to Article
/