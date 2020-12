Laurie Holden arrives for the the 25th annual SAG Awards held at the Shrine Auditorium in Los Angeles on January 27. The actor turns 51 on December 17. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Dec. 17 (UPI) -- Those born on this date are under the sign of Sagittarius.

They include:

-- American Revolutionary War soldier Deborah Sampson, who fought as a man under the alias Robert Shurtlieff, in 1760

-- English writer Ford Madox Ford in 1873

-- Ice cream businessman Burt Baskin in 1913

-- Pope Francis, born Jorge Mario Bergoglio, in 1936 (age 84)

-- British singer/actor Tommy Steele in 1936 (age 84)

-- Blues musician Paul Butterfield in 1942

-- Nigerian President Muhammadu Buhari in 1942 (age 78)

-- Political commentator Chris Matthews in 1945 (age 75)

-- Actor Ernie Hudson in 1945 (age 75)

-- Comedian Eugene Levy in 1946 (age 74)

-- British rock singer Paul Rodgers in 1949 (age 71)

-- Actor Bill Pullman in 1953 (age 67)

-- Actor Barry Livingston in 1953 (age 67)

-- Actor Laurie Holden in 1969 (age 51)

-- MMA fighter Chuck Liddell in 1969 (age 51)

-- Actor Sarah Paulson in 1974 (age 46)

-- Celebrity pastry chef Duff Goldman in 1974 (age 46)

-- Actor Milla Jovovich in 1975 (age 45)

-- Boxer/politician/entertainer Manny Pacquiao in 1978 (age 42)

-- Whistle-blower Chelsea Manning, born Bradley Manning, in 1987 (age 33)

-- Actor Kiersey Clemons in 1993 (age 27)

-- Actor Nat Wolff in 1994 (age 26)