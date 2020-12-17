Dec. 17 (UPI) -- Those born on this date are under the sign of Sagittarius.

They include:

-- American Revolutionary War soldier Deborah Sampson, who fought as a man under the alias Robert Shurtlieff, in 1760

-- English writer Ford Madox Ford in 1873

-- Ice cream businessman Burt Baskin in 1913

-- Pope Francis, born Jorge Mario Bergoglio, in 1936 (age 84)

-- British singer/actor Tommy Steele in 1936 (age 84)

-- Blues musician Paul Butterfield in 1942

-- Nigerian President Muhammadu Buhari in 1942 (age 78)

-- Political commentator Chris Matthews in 1945 (age 75)

-- Actor Ernie Hudson in 1945 (age 75)

-- Comedian Eugene Levy in 1946 (age 74)

-- British rock singer Paul Rodgers in 1949 (age 71)

-- Actor Bill Pullman in 1953 (age 67)

-- Actor Barry Livingston in 1953 (age 67)

-- Actor Laurie Holden in 1969 (age 51)

-- MMA fighter Chuck Liddell in 1969 (age 51)

-- Actor Sarah Paulson in 1974 (age 46)

-- Celebrity pastry chef Duff Goldman in 1974 (age 46)

-- Actor Milla Jovovich in 1975 (age 45)

-- Boxer/politician/entertainer Manny Pacquiao in 1978 (age 42)

-- Whistle-blower Chelsea Manning, born Bradley Manning, in 1987 (age 33)

-- Actor Kiersey Clemons in 1993 (age 27)

-- Actor Nat Wolff in 1994 (age 26)