Dec. 17 (UPI) -- Dwayne Johnson is giving a glimpse of his daughter Jasmine's fifth birthday celebration.

The 48-year-old actor and retired wrestler shared a video early Thursday from Jasmine's at-home birthday party with family. Jasmine officially turned 5 Wednesday.

Advertisement

The video shows Johnson, his wife, Lauren Hashian, their 2-year-old daughter, Tiana, and Johnson's mom, Ata Johnson, singing to Jasmine as Johnson presents his daughter with a cake.

"Jazzy turned 5yrs old today and this lil' tornado has no idea how much her and her baby sister anchors our soul," Johnson captioned the post.

"Like all of you families around the world, we've had to have very low key COVID birthday celebrations for our babies this year, but our love and mana will always be the strongest things that flow in this family. In the end, that's really all that matters," he said.

Johnson gave a sweet shoutout to his mom, who played ukulele during the song, and to Hashian.

"Shout out to Mama Rock @atajohnson for keeping the ukulele rhythm and Wifey Mama @laurenhashinofficial for always coming in with that sweet harmony," the star wrote. "And Big Daddy had to swoop in with the biggest papa bear birthday smooch ever to my pride and joy."

"Happy Birthday, Jazzy!! One day many years from now, you'll see what I see... The gift that you are," he said. "We love you."

Johnson also has a 19-year-old daughter, Simone, with his ex-wife, Dany Garcia. He said in an interview with Good Morning America in 2019 that having all daughters is "the greatest blessing."

"It's beautiful," the actor said.

Simone has followed in Johnson's footsteps by pursuing professional wrestling. Simone started training at the WWE Performance Center in Orlando this year and told the WWE in February that Johnson has been supportive.

"My whole family has always been really supportive and I'm really thankful for that. He's been with me every step of the way," she said of her dad.

In September, Johnson said his family was recovering after testing positive for COVID-19. Johnson, Hashian, Jasmine and Tiana tested positive for COVID-19 in August.

Johnson will star in the Disney film Jungle Cruise and produce a reboot of his 2002 film The Scorpion King.