Dec. 17 (UPI) -- Developer Kojima Productions announced on Thursday that content from Cyberpunk 2077 has come to its game Death Stranding on PC as part of a free update.

Death Stranding players on PC will be able to experience six new missions featuring characters and lore from Cyberpunk 2077.

The Reverse Trike vehicle, the ability to hack enemy machines and cosmetic items from Cyberpunk 2077, can also be accessed in Death Stranding.

Death Stranding lead Sam Porter Bridges, portrayed by Norman Reedus, rides the Reverse Trike vehicle and wears Johnny Silverhand's sunglasses from Cyberpunk 2077 in a new trailer released for the crossover.

Death Stranding, formerly a PlayStation 4 exclusive title, came to PC in June with crossover content from the Half-Life series.

Cyberpunk 2077 was recently released for Xbox One, PlayStation 4 and PC. The Xbox One and PlayStation 4 versions of the game contain a number of technical issues. Developer CD Projekt Red has laid out plans to fix bugs, game crashes and the overall experience on Xbox One and PlayStation 4 by releasing a series of patches.