Dec. 16 (UPI) -- The Cosby Show alum Keshia Knight Pulliam is engaged to be married.

The 41-year-old actress announced her engagement to her boyfriend, actor Brad James, in an Instagram post Wednesday.

"I said Yes!! I LOVE YOU @mrbradjames!!!!" Pulliam captioned a photo from her engagement dinner.

"My desire is a lifetime and beyond filled with love & family. My heart is so filled with joy!! So excited to continue to choose each other & our family every day," she said.

Television personalities Bevy Smith and Shaun Robinson, author Arian Simone and music executive Shanti Das were among those to congratulate Pulliam in the comments.

"Beautiful you deserve this!!!" Smith wrote.

"Omg!!!! Yay! So very happy for u and your family," Das said.

Pulliam's rep confirmed the engagement to People. James proposed to Pulliam earlier this month in Atlanta.

"Keisha and Brad are excited to find their happily ever after," the rep said.

Pulliam and James started dating in 2019 after meeting on the set of the TV movie Pride and Prejudice: Atlanta. Pulliam was previously married to Ed Hartwell and has a 2-year-old daughter, Elle Grace, with her ex.

Pulliam wished James a happy birthday on Instagram in July.

"Happy Birthday my love. Let's keep creating amazing memories every day!! Love you to infinity and beyond (in my best Buzz Lightyear voice)," she wrote.

Pulliam is best known for playing Rudy Huxtable on The Cosby Show. She presently portrays Miranda Lucas Payne on the BET series House of Payne.