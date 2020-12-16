Dec. 16 (UPI) -- Spotify announced Wednesday it has signed a deal to distribute NPR podcasts to its 320 million subscribers around the world.

The deal expands a 2018 agreement that distributed NPR content to Spotify users in the United States.

Advertisement

These shows will now be available Spotify worldwide: Wow in the World, 1A, Ask Me Another, Believed, The Best of Car Talk, Code Switch, Consider This from NPR, Embedded, Here and Now, How I Built This with Guy Raz, Invisibilia, Life Kit, Louder Than A Riot, No Compromise, NPR News Now, The NPR Politics Podcast, Planet Money, Radio Ambulante, Rough Translation, Short Wave, StoryCorps, TED Radio Hour, Throughline, Up First, Wait Wait... Don't Tell Me! and White Lies.

Spotify said NPR News Now, TED Radio Hour, Up First, Short Wave and Planet Money are the five most popular NPR podcasts on the streaming service.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have signed a multiyear deal with Spotify to produce and host new audio programs through their newly formed production company, Archewell Audio.