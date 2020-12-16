Dec. 16 (UPI) -- The Moulin Rouge! The Musical national tour will now begin in 2022.

Deadline confirmed Wednesday that the musical has rescheduled the start of its North American tour for February 2022 in Chicago.

Advertisement

The tour was to have begun Nov. 21 in New Orleans but was delayed due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Performances will now begin Feb. 26, 2022, at James M. Nederlander Theatre in Chicago, with opening night set for March 11.

The Chicago Tribune said the show is expected to arrive in Chicago early for technical rehearsals.

"Our show is about a group of artists who are trying to save their theater," executive producer Bill Damaschke said. "We think it will be more resonant than ever when it finally arrives."

Producers have reportedly have shifted focus to an Australian production of the show that will open in Melbourne in August 2021. After the show's run, producers will turn their attention back to the U.S. production.

Moulin Rouge! The Musical is jukebox musical based on Baz Luhrmann's 2001 film Moulin Rouge! The musical made its Broadway debut in 2019.

Broadway productions will remain closed through May 2021 due to the pandemic.