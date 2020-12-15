Prince Harry (R) and Meghan Markle greet well-wishers during an official royal visit to Sussex, England, in 2018. File Photo by Vickie Flores/EPA-EFE

Meghan Markle (L) and Prince Harry greet well-wishers at Bristol Old Vic theater in Bristol, England, in 2019. File Photo by Geoff Caddick/EPA-EFE

Dec. 15 (UPI) -- British royals Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have signed a multiyear deal with Spotify.

The 36-year-old duke of Sussex and 39-year-old duchess of Sussex will produce and host new audio programming for Spotify through their newly formed production company, Archewell Audio.

Advertisement

Harry and Markle intend to create shows that "spotlight diverse perspectives and voices."

"What we love about podcasting is that it reminds all of us to take a moment and to really listen, to connect to one another without distraction," the couple said in a statement. "With the challenges of 2020, there has never been a more important time to do so, because when we hear each other, and hear each other's stories, we are reminded of how interconnected we all are."

As their first project, Harry and Markle will host a holiday special produced with Spotify's Gimlet studio. The special will feature "stories of hope and compassion from inspirational guests in celebration of the new year."

Put. The. Kettle. On. A new holiday special from Prince Harry and Meghan, The Duke and Duchess of Sussex, is coming soon only on Spotify ️ ️https://t.co/ZlFRPzLe9R— Spotify (@Spotify) December 15, 2020

The first complete series from Archewell Audio and Spotify is expected to launch in 2021. Harry and Markle will produce content throughout the partnership that builds "community through shared experience and values."

"The Duke and Duchess of Sussex may live in California, but the power of their voices rests in their status as citizens of the world," Spotify chief content and advertising business officer Dawn Ostroff said. "That they are embracing the extraordinary capacity of podcasts on Spotify while also seeking to elevate underrepresented voices is a testament to their appreciation for the potential of audio storytelling."

In September, Harry and Markle signed a multiyear deal with Netflix to develop new documentaries, feature films, scripted TV series and children's shows for the streaming service.

Spotify's roster also includes president Barack Obama and former first lady Michelle Obama, who signed a deal with the company in 2019. Michelle Obama launched her podcast, The Michelle Obama Podcast, in July.

Michelle Obama is nominated at the 2021 iHeartRadio Podcast Awards, which will take place Jan. 21.