Dec. 15 (UPI) -- DC Comics announced on Tuesday a new, ongoing Joker comic book series that will launch in comic book stores and digitally on March 9.

The Joker will follow the iconic supervillain as he becomes the most wanted man in the world following an unthinkable attack on Gotham City.

Police commissioner Jim Gordon is tracking down The Joker in the last manhunt of his life as he faces retirement. Other villains are also hunting for The Joker and won't let Gordon get in their way.

Batman writer James Tynion IV is penning The Joker, which will feature art from Guillem March.

DC Comics released on Twitter cover art for the new series, which features The Clown Prince of Crime sitting in a chair with fellow Batman foe Bane right behind him.

Each issue will run 40 pages; feature a backup story by Tynion, co-writer Sam Johns and artist Mirka Andolfo on the continuing adventures of Joker ally Punchline; and retail for $4.99.

"I'm excited to share this story in a way that honors everything that a series about The Joker can be, while coming at if from an exciting, unexpected angle," Tynion said in a statement.

"I'm also thrilled to continue working with Sam and Mirka to expand the Punchline story we began in November as a backup feature in this new ongoing Joker series. The Joker War was only the beginning of the terror and mayhem we're creating!" he continued.

DC is launching in January a line-wide event titled Future State, that will give a glimpse into what happens to Batman, Superman, Wonder Woman and more character in the future.