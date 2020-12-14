Dec. 14 (UPI) -- Nintendo announced on Monday that it will be hosting a new Indie World Showcase livestream on Tuesday at noon EST.

The virtual event will run for 15 minutes and deliver updates and new announcements on indie games that are coming to the Nintendo Switch.

Advertisement Ring in the holidays with a new #IndieWorld Showcase on Tuesday, Dec. 15 at 9 a.m. PT! Tune in for roughly 15 minutes of updates and new announcements on indie games coming to #NintendoSwitch from our global partners. Watch it here: https://t.co/N3Dhh3zIU8 pic.twitter.com/X7k2M6Ke0V— Nintendo of America (@NintendoAmerica) December 14, 2020

Fans can view the Indie World Showcase on Nintendo's website or official YouTube channel.

The company last held a Indie World Showcase in March, which highlighted titles such as Blue Fire, Exit the Gungeon, The Last Campfire and more.

Nintendo announced at the 2020 Game Awards on Thursday that Final Fantasy 7 villain Sephiroth, is coming to the company's crossover fighting game Super Smash Bros. Ultimate, in December.