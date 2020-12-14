Dec. 14 (UPI) -- Kenya Moore says her estranged husband, Marc Daly, is "really fighting" for their marriage.

The 49-year-old television personality gave an update on her relationship with Daly during Sunday's episode of Watch What Happens Live after Daly filed for divorce.

Advertisement

Moore and Daly split in September 2019 after more than two years of marriage. On WWHL, Moore said she and Daly haven't moved forward with divorce proceedings.

"I have not filed for divorce. He did file and withdrew it less than 24 hours later. So we've kind of gotten past that," Moore said.

"Right now Marc is really fighting for his marriage," she added. "He wants to go to counseling, he's made appointments. He's asking to publicly apologize to me and a lot of things that I never thought I'd see the day."

Moore and Daly married in June 2017 and have a 2-year-old daughter, Brooklyn Doris. The pair looked the happy couple while celebrating Brooklyn's second birthday in November.

"Wishing everyone love and happiness," Moore said on Instagram.

Moore said in a previous update on WWHL in April that she and Daly were getting along well.

"We're actually getting along better than probably shortly after we got married," she said. "It's just been no arguments, no real fights or disagreements, and he's been really sweet and caring, thoughtful. It's like, wow. This is the man I married."

At the time, Moore said she was open to the idea of giving her marriage a second chance.

"I think when you're married you have to try everything to stay together," she said. "Right now, yeah, if he's going to be a changed person, yes. If he's going to be the Marc that you've seen, no."

Moore stars on the Bravo series Real Housewives of Atlanta, which returned for a 13th season last week.