Dec. 14 (UPI) -- Those born on this date are under the sign of Sagittarius.

They include:

Advertisement

-- French astrologer/prophet Nostradamus in 1503

-- British King George VI in 1895

-- World War II U.S. air ace Jimmy Doolittle in 1896

-- Former U.S. Sen. Margaret Chase Smith, R-Maine, in 1897

-- Horror novelist Shirley Jackson in 1916

-- Country singer Charlie Rich in 1932

-- Actor Lee Remick in 1935

-- Football Hall of Fame member Ernie Davis in 1939

-- Tennis Hall of Fame member Stan Smith in 1946 (age 74)

-- Actor Patty Duke in 1946

-- Former Brazilian President Dilma Rousseff in 1947 (age 73)

-- Actor Dee Wallace in 1948 (age 72)

-- Former FBI Director James Comey in 1960 (age 60)

-- Actor Miranda Hart in 1972 (age 48)

-- Actor Jackson Rathbone in 1984 (age 36)

-- Actor Vanessa Hudgens in 1988 (age 32)

-- Rapper Offset, born Kiari Kendrell Cephus, in 1991 (age 29)

-- Actor Joshua Rush in 2001 (age 19)