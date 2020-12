Vanessa Hudgens arrives for the 46th annual American Music Awards at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles on October 9, 2018. The actor turns 31 on December 14. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Offset performs on stage during the Day N Vegas Music Festival at the Las Vegas Festival Grounds on November 2, 2019. The rapper turns 29 on December 14. File Photo by James Atoa/UPI | License Photo

Dec. 14 (UPI) -- Those born on this date are under the sign of Sagittarius.

They include:

-- French astrologer/prophet Nostradamus in 1503

-- British King George VI in 1895

-- World War II U.S. air ace Jimmy Doolittle in 1896

-- Former U.S. Sen. Margaret Chase Smith, R-Maine, in 1897

-- Horror novelist Shirley Jackson in 1916

-- Country singer Charlie Rich in 1932

-- Actor Lee Remick in 1935

-- Football Hall of Fame member Ernie Davis in 1939

-- Tennis Hall of Fame member Stan Smith in 1946 (age 74)

-- Actor Patty Duke in 1946

-- Former Brazilian President Dilma Rousseff in 1947 (age 73)

-- Actor Dee Wallace in 1948 (age 72)

-- Former FBI Director James Comey in 1960 (age 60)

-- Actor Miranda Hart in 1972 (age 48)

-- Actor Jackson Rathbone in 1984 (age 36)

-- Actor Vanessa Hudgens in 1988 (age 32)

-- Rapper Offset, born Kiari Kendrell Cephus, in 1991 (age 29)

-- Actor Joshua Rush in 2001 (age 19)