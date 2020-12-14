Dec. 14 (UPI) -- Cyberpunk 2077 developer CD Projekt Red said on Twitter Monday that they will fix the game's issues on PlayStation 4 and Xbox One, while also offering players a refund.

Cyberpunk 2077, which was released on Thursday, has performed poorly with a number of technical issues on PlayStation 4 and Xbox One.

CD Projekt Red also apologized for not showcasing the game on the consoles beforehand.

"First of all, we would like to start by apologizing to you for not showing the game on base last-gen consoles before it premiered and, in consequence, not allowing you to make a more informed decision about your purchase. We should have paid more attention to making it play better on PlayStation 4 and Xbox One," the developer said before laying out its plans to fix the game.

CD Projekt Red said the next patch for the game is coming within the next seven days. Two large patches are then planned with the first one coming in January and the second in February.

The patches, the developer said, will help with bugs, game crashes and will improve the overall experience.

"Together these should fix the most prominent problems gamers are facing on last-gen consoles. We will be informing you about the contents of each patch ahead of their release. They won't make the game on last-gen look like it's running on a high-spec PC or next-gen console, but it will be closer to that experience than it is now," CD Projekt Red said.

"Finally, we would always like everyone who buys our games to be satisfied with their purchase. We would appreciate it if you would give us a chance, but if you are not pleased with the game on your console and don't want to wait for updates, you can opt to refund your copy," they continued.

Fans who purchased the game digitally can use the refund system on PlayStation 4 and Xbox One. The developer said those who purchased the game physically should try to get a refund from the store they bought the game from.

CD Projekt Red said that those experiencing issues with returning it in-store can email the developer and that PC players will continue to receive updates to improve the game as well.

Cyberpunk 2077 is an open-world action-adventure game set in the future. Players control V, who is searching for an implant that grants immortality. Keanu portrays the character of Johnny Silverhand.