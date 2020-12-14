Dec. 14 (UPI) -- CNCO performed Enrique Iglesias' hit song "Hero" during an appearance on Good Morning America.

The Latin American boy band performed the cover during Monday's episode of the ABC morning show.

"Hero" marks CNCO's first single in English. The original version performed by Iglesias appeared on the singer's 2001 album, Escape.

CNCO released its "Hero" cover and a music video for the song this month. The video shows the members of CNCO traveling by bus and singing in a city street at night.

"Hero" appears on CNCO's forthcoming album Déjà Vu. The covers alum features CNCO's take on different Latin songs from the '80s and '90s.

"We don't like to call it covers because we just wanted to reinvent these beautiful hits that we listened to with our family, and kind of just make it our own," Joel Pimentel told WWD.

"We wanted to show it to our youth, to our generation," he added. "We really love these songs because the younger crowd hasn't listened to these beautiful lyrics and we really wanted to give it a new life so they can listen to all the great music that was made back then."

CNCO will release Déjà Vu in February.

CNCO consists of Pimentel, Richard Camacho, Zabdiel De Jesús, Erick Brian Colón and Christopher Vélez. The group is known for the songs "Tan Fácil," "Reggaetón Lento (Remix)" with Little Mix and "Hey DJ (Remix)" with Meghan Trainor and Sean Paul.