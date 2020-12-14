Dec. 14 (UPI) -- Bachelor alum Emily Ferguson is engaged to be married.

The 28-year-old television personality got engaged to her boyfriend, professional hockey player William Karlsson, on Dec. 11.

Ferguson shared the news in an Instagram post Sunday.

"I SAID YES! I get to marry the man of my dreams," she wrote. "This is a moment I've dreamed of since I was a little girl and it's more than I could have ever imagined because it's truly with my perfect person. I can't wait to grow old and laugh with you forever."

Fellow Bachelor alum Raven Gates, Lace Morris and Becca Tilley were among those to congratulate Ferguson in the comments.

"Oh my gosh!!!!!! Congrats!!" Gates wrote.

"Ahhhh!!!! Congratulations beautiful! So happy for you!!!!!" Tilley said.

Ferguson and Karlsson celebrated their three-year anniversary as a couple in November.

"Three years of laughter & adventures with you," Ferguson said on Instagram. "I love you more and more everyday."

Ferguson shared family photos with Karlsson and their dog Obi-Wan in March.

"Here is some family photos during quarantine. Making the best of our time at home and looking for any excuse to get dressed up and not be in pjs," she wrote.

Ferguson and her twin sister, Haley Ferguson, appeared in Ben Higgins' season of The Bachelor, which aired in 2016. The sisters subsequently appeared in Bachelor in Paradise Seasons 3 and 4.