Dec. 13 (UPI) -- Reality TV star Lisa Vanderpump is mourning the death of a beloved pet this weekend.

"We are devastated to say that our beloved Giggy has passed away this morning," Vanderpump posted on Instagram Saturday.

Advertisement

"He was truly loved, and we know how many of you loved him too. Our sweet Gigolo was such an incredible, unique dog, but mainly, because of him, we started The Vanderpump Dog Foundation and embarked on our mission to save as many dogs as possible. He inspired us to start our work in rescue, and for that we will always be grateful. Giggy's legacy will live on, through every dog @vanderpumpdogs saves. Thank you all for your support. Rest In Peace Giggy, we love you."

Vanderpump, 60, also shared a photo gallery of Giggy, a tiny Pomeranian pooch, dressed in various glamorous outfits.

UsMagazine.com said Giggy was given to Vanderpump as a gift for her birthday in 2009.

The celebrity is a restaurateur and philanthropist known for her appearances on Dancing with the Stars, The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills and Vanderpump Rules.