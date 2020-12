Taylor Swift arrives for the 47th annual American Music Awards at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles on November 24, 2019. The singer turns 31 on December 13. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Dick Van Dyke speaks during a campaign rally on behalf of presidential hopeful Bernie Sanders at the Los Angeles Convention Center on March 1. The actor turns 95 on December 13. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Dec. 13 (UPI) -- Those born on this date are under the sign of Sagittarius.

They include:

-- Pope Sixtus V in 1520

-- Former U.S. first lady Mary Todd Lincoln in 1818

-- World War I hero Sgt. Alvin York in 1887

-- Former U.S. Secretary of State George Shultz in 1920 (age 100)

-- Baseball Hall of Fame member Larry Doby, the first American League African-American player, in 1923

-- Comedian/actor/dancer Dick Van Dyke in 1925 (age 95)

-- Actor Christopher Plummer in 1929 (age 91)

-- Singer/actor John Davidson in 1941 (age 79)

-- Baseball Hall of Fame member Ferguson Jenkins in 1942 (age 78)

-- Political figure Herman Cain in 1945 (age 75)

-- Rock singer Ted Nugent in 1948 (age 72)

-- Actor Wendie Malick in 1950 (age 70)

-- Actor Steve Buscemi in 1957 (age 63)

-- Actor Johnny Whitaker in 1959 (age 61)

-- Actor Jamie Foxx in 1967 (age 53)

-- Rock musician Tom DeLonge in 1975 (age 45)

-- Rock singer Amy Lee in 1981 (age 39)

-- Golfer Rickie Fowler in 1988 (age 32)

-- Singer Taylor Swift in 1989 (age 31)

-- Actor Maisy Stella in 2003 (age 17)