Dec. 11 (UPI) -- Meryl Streep, James Corden and Nicole Kidman star in Ryan Murphy's star-studded The Prom, DC Comics series Pennyworth debuts its second season and Cyndi Lauper holds her annual Home for the Holidays benefit concert this weekend.

In addition, Rachel Brosnahan is on the run in I'm Your Woman, AMC+ is presenting a Walking Dead holiday special featuring the cast of the series and Drew Barrymore portrays both lead roles in The Stand In.

Advertisement

Here's a rundown of some of the films, television shows and holiday specials that will be released this weekend.

Film

'The Prom' -- Netflix

Meryl Streep, James Corden, Nicole Kidman, Andrew Rannells, Keegan-Michael Key, Kerry Washington, Tracey Ullman and more star in Ryan Murphy's The Prom, which comes to Netflix on Friday. The film centers on Broadway actors who try to help a lesbian student banned from bringing her girlfriend to prom.

'Canvas' -- Netflix

Canvas, an animated feature, which arrives on Netflix Friday, follows a grandfather who decides to try and paint again after suffering from a devastating loss. The film is directed by Frank E. Abney III and produced by Paige Johnstone.

Advertisement

'Archenemy' -- VOD

Joe Manganiello portrays a hero from another dimension who comes to Earth where he has no powers in Archenemy, which is available on video-on-demand services starting Friday. Skylan Brooks stars as Hamster, a teenager who is the only person to believe Manganiello's story.

'I'm Your Woman' -- Amazon

Rachel Brosnahan stars as a criminal's wife in the 1970s in I'm Your Woman, which comes to Amazon Prime Video on Friday. Brosnahan must flee with a baby her husband (Bill Heck) kidnapped, after the criminal betrays his partners.

'The Stand In' -- VOD

Drew Barrymore is a comedy actress who has fallen on hard times and must go to rehab in The Stand In, which comes to video-on-demand services on Friday. Barrymore gets her lookalike stand-in also portrayed by Barrymore, to take her place at rehab and beyond.

'Let Them All Talk' -- HBO Max

Meryl Streep is a famous author who takes an ocean cruise with her two oldest friends and her nephew to finish writing a book in Let Them All Talk, available on HBO Max. Candice Bergen, Dianne Wiest, Lucas Hedges and Gemma Chan also star.

TV

'High School Musical: The Musical: The Holiday Special' -- Disney+

High School Musical: The Musical is celebrating the holidays with fans in a new special, which arrives Friday on Disney+. Stars Olivia Rodrigo, Joshua Bassett, Matt Cornett, Sofia Wylie, Larry Saperstein, Julia Lester, Dara Reneé, Frankie Rodriguez, Joe Serafini, Mark St. Cyr and Kate Reinders will perform holiday favorites while discussing childhood holiday memories.

Advertisement

'Madagascar: A Little Wild' Season 2 -- Hulu

The zoo crew returns in the second season of Madagascar: A Little Wild, which premieres Friday on Hulu. Alex, Marty, Melman and Gloria continue their adventures in New York City as they look after a litter of hedgehogs and Alex gets mistaken for a house cat.

'Pennyworth' Season 2 -- EPIX

Jack Bannon is back as Batman's future butler Alfred Pennyworth in Season 2 Pennyworth, which premieres Sunday at 9 p.m. EST on EPIX. Alfred is looking for a way out of London following a devastating civil war and has his eye on America. Jason Flemyng, Hainsley Lloyd Bennett and Ryan Fletcher also star.

'The Walking Dead' holiday special -- AMC+

Talking Dead host Chris Hardwick presents an hour-long Walking Dead holiday special, which comes to AMC+ on Sunday. Stars Lauren Cohen, Melissa McBride Josh McDermitt, Khary Payton, Eleanor Matsuura, Cooper Andrews, Cassady McClincy, Lauren Ridloff, Cailey Fleming, Emily Kinney and IronE Singleton will discuss their favorite holiday memories and traditions.

Music

Cyndi Lauper's 'Home for the Holidays' benefit concert -- TikTok, YouTube, Facebook

Cyndi Lauper is hosting her 10th annual Home for the Holidays benefit concert, which streams Friday on Lauper's TikTok at 8 p.m. EST. The event will stream again Sunday on her YouTube and Facebook pages on 8 p.m. EST. Billie Eillish, Taylor Swift, Adam Lambert, Bette Midler, Billy Porter, Brandi Carlile, Cher, Dolly Parton, Kim Petras, King Princess, LL Cool J, Phebe Bridgers, Sharon Osbourne, Whoopi Goldberg and more will make appearances and perform.