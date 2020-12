U.S. Secretary of State John Kerry talks about the recent attacks in Syria during the Security Council meeting at the United Nations in New York City on September 21, 2016. He turns 76 on December 11. File Photo by Monika Graff/UPI | License Photo

Dec. 11 (UPI) -- Those born on this date are under the sign of Sagittarius.

They include:

-- Pope Leo X in 1475

-- U.S. statesman George Mason in 1725

-- Actor Vampira, born Maila Nurmi, in 1922

-- Blues Hall of Fame member Willie Mae "Big Mama" Thornton, in 1926

-- New York Mayor Fiorello LaGuardia in 1882

-- Football Hall of Fame member Doc Blanchard in 1924

-- Actor Rita Moreno (first performer to win an Oscar, Tony, Emmy and Grammy) in 1931 (age 89)

-- Singer David Gates in 1940 (age 80)

-- Actor Donna Mills in 1940 (age 80)

-- Former Secretary of State John Kerry in 1943 (age 77)

-- Singer Brenda Lee in 1944 (age 76)

-- Actor Teri Garr in 1944 (age 76)

-- Actor Bess Armstrong in 1953 (age 67)

-- Rock and Roll Hall of Famer member Jermaine Jackson in 1954 (age 66)

-- Rock musician Nikki Sixx, born Frank Carlton Serafino Feranna, in 1958 (age 62)

-- Actor Mo'Nique, born Monique Angela Hicks, in 1967 (age 53)

-- Actor Mos Def, born Yasiin Bey, in 1973 (age 47)

-- Actor Rider Strong in 1979 (age 41)

-- Actor Karla Souza in 1985 (age 35)

-- Actor Hailee Steinfeld in 1996 (age 24)