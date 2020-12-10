Dec. 10 (UPI) -- Disney on Thursday announced plans to launch a combined 20 Marvel and Star Wars series on its Disney+ streaming service.

The chairman of media and entertainment distribution for Disney, Kareem Daniel, announced that the company will launch "roughly" 10 Marvel series, 10 Star Wars series and 15 live-action, animation and Pixar series on Disney+ in the coming years during a Disney Investor Day live stream.

Additionally, 15 new live-action, animation and Pixar features will be released directly on Disney+.

"With these Disney+ originals, along with theatrical releases and library titles, we will be adding something new to the service every week," Daniel said.

Disney also announced it will raise the price for a monthly subscription for Disney+ by $1 to $7.99 per month beginning on March 26, 2021. The price of a yearly subscription will rise to $79.99 and the Disney Bundle -- including Disney+, Hulu and ESPN+ -- will rise to $13.99.

Among the projects announced Thursday were two Mandalorian spinoffs -- Rangers of the New Republic and Ahsoka.

Diego Luna will also reprise his role from Rogue One as Cassian Andor in the series Andor, Hayden Christensen will play the role of Darth Vader in the upcoming series based on Obi-Wan Kenobi and the service will feature a series based on Lando Calrissian.

On the Marvel side, Disney announced that the Fantastic 4 will join the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

Additionally, the company announced it would not re-cast the role of Black Panther following actor Chadwick Boseman's death earlier this year.

Disney also provided trailers for the Captain America spinoff series Falcon & The Winter Soldier and the Thor spinoff Loki.