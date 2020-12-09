Dec. 9 (UPI) -- Xbox exclusive title Halo Infinite will be released in fall 2021 after the game was delayed out of 2020, developer 343 Industries has announced.

The new release window was announced in a blog post by 343 Industries on Tuesday that highlighted improvements the team has made to Halo Infinite's graphics alongside discussion about the game's free-to-play multiplayer mode.

Advertisement

Halo Infinite was slated to launch alongside new consoles Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S in November before it was delayed in August. The game is also coming to Xbox One, PC and Xbox Game Pass.

A gameplay trailer for Halo Infinite was released in July, which was criticized by fans.

"The primary goal for the Campaign demo in July was showing Halo Infinite gameplay for the first time. While that aspect generally landed as we wanted, the reality is that the art and visuals weren't at the bar we hold for Halo - even in a work-in-progress state," Neil Harrison of 343 Industries said in the blog post.

"Much of the feedback we heard from the community aligned with our own views and work we were already committed to doing around things like indirect lighting, material response, foliage and tree rendering, clouds, level-of-detail transitions and character fidelity. Still, the feedback was humbling, and it also pushed us to look at additional opportunities for improvement," he continued about the negative reaction surrounding the gameplay trailer.