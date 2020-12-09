Dec. 9 (UPI) -- Hall of Famer Goldberg called out Universal Champion Roman Reigns Wednesday on WWE interview show, The Bump.

Goldberg was originally scheduled to face Reigns for the Universal Championship at WrestleMania 36, however, the match never took place after The Big Dog dropped out of the event amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

"He backed out on me at WrestleMania, he stole my move God knows how long ago, and he continues to perform it at a sub-par level," Goldberg said on The Bump in reference to how both grapplers use the Spear as their finishing maneuver.

"So Roman, it's coming and I'm coming for you," he continued.

Goldberg, who was Universal Champion at the time, instead faced Braun Strowman at WrestleMania 36 in a losing effort. Reigns is now the current Universal Champion after returning to WWE in August at SummerSlam.

Reigns will next defend his title against Kevin Owens in a Tables, Ladders and Chairs match at the TLC pay-per-view event on Dec. 20.

WWE is releasing Sunday on the WWE Network a new documentary on Goldberg's legendary undefeated streak while he competed in WCW titled WWE Untold: Goldberg's Streak.