Zara Tindall (L) is expecting her third child with her husband, Mike Tindall.

Dec. 9 (UPI) -- British royal Zara Tindall is going to be a mom of three.

The 39-year-old equestrian is expecting her third child with her husband, former rugby player Mike Tindall. Tindall is the daughter of Princess Anne and Mark Phillips and the granddaughter of Queen Elizabeth II.

Mike Tindall shared news of Tindall's pregnancy Wednesday on his The Good, The Bad & The Rugby podcast.

"It's been a good week for me, had a little scan last week -- third Tindall on its way," Mike Tindall told his co-hosts Alex Payne and James Haskell.

Tindall and Mike Tindall married in July 2011 and already have two daughters, Mia Grace, 6, and Lena Elizabeth, 2. Mike Tindall said he's hoping their unborn third child is a boy.

"I've got two girls. I would like a boy, but I will love it whatever, whether it's a boy or a girl but please be a boy!" he said.

A rep told People that the queen and Prince Philip are "delighted" about Tindall's pregnancy.

Tindall's cousin Princess Eugenie is also pregnant. Eugenie is expecting her first child with her husband, Jack Brooksbank.