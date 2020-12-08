Dec. 8 (UPI) -- The iHeartRadio Podcast Awards has announced its 2021 nominees.
Office Ladies, a podcast hosted by former The Office stars Jenna Fischer and Angela Kinsey, leads the field with four nominations, including Podcast of the Year and Best Comedy Podcast.
The Daily, hosted by Michael Barbaro, and Conan O'Brien Needs a Friend, hosted by Conan O'Brien, follow with three nominations each, including Podcast of the Year and Best Male Host for Barbaro and O'Brien.
Other nominees include Dolly Parton's America, Stuff You Should Know, Bunga Bunga, The Breakfast Club, Dan Carline's Hardcore History, Song Exploder, Pod Save America, Welcome to Night Vale and former first lady Michelle Obama for The Michelle Obama Podcast.
In addition, Baratunde Thurston, Serial Productions' Sarah Koenig and Julie Snyder, and QCODE will be honored with the 2021 Icon Awards. Thurston will receive the Social Impact Award, Koenig and Snyder the Audible Audio Pioneer Award and QCODE the Innovator Award.
The iHeartRadio Podcast Awards will take place during a virtual event Jan. 21 at 9 p.m. EST. The show will stream on iHeartRadio's YouTube and Facebook pages and broadcast across iHeartMedia stations nationwide.
"We're thrilled for the opportunity to recognize today's most talented podcast creators for the third straight year at the 2021 iHeartRadio Podcast Awards," iHeartPodcast Network president Conal Byrne said. "Today, Americans are consuming more podcasts than ever before, across an increasingly broad array of subjects including business, entertainment, education, news and more as a result of how COVID-19 has affected our daily lives."
The 2021 iHeartRadio Podcast Awards nominees include:
Podcast of the Year
Bunga Bunga
Dolly Parton's America
Nice White Parents
Office Ladies
Reply All
Stuff You Should Know
The Breakfast Club
The Daily
The Happiness Lab with Dr. Laurie Santos
Wind of Change
Best Overall Host - Male
Conan O'Brien
Jonathan Van Ness
Michael Barbaro
Questlove
Best Overall Host - Female
Ashley Flowers
Brene Brown
Michelle Obama
Nicole Byer
Nora McInerny
Best Comedy Podcast
Conan O'Brien Needs a Friend
Office Ladies
The Read
Smartless
Fake Doctors, Real Friends
Best Crime Podcast
Crime Junkie
Criminal
Deep Cover: The Drug Wars
Forgotten: Women of Juarez
My Favorite Murder
Best History Podcast
Dan Carlin's Hardcore History
Noble Blood
Revisionist History
Slow Burn
Throughline
Best News Podcast
Pod Save America
The Daily
The Journal.
Today, Explained
Up First
Best Science Podcast
Hidden Brain
Invisibilia
Radiolab
Science VS.
Stuff to Blow Your Mind
Best Fiction Podcast
Blood Ties
Borrasca
Dirty Diana
The Left Right Game
Welcome to Night Vale
See a full list of nominations here.