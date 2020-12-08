Dec. 8 (UPI) -- WWE stars Becky Lynch and Seth Rollins are celebrating the birth of their first child.

Lynch, 33, and Rollins, 34, took to Instagram Monday after welcoming a daughter, Roux.

Lynch shared a photo of herself and Rollins holding their baby girl's tiny hand.

"Welcome to the world Roux. You are the love of our lives. #andnew," she captioned the post.

Rollins posted the same picture on his own account.

"#andnew," he wrote.

Fellow wrestlers Natalya, Paige, Peyton Royce and Lana were among those to congratulate Lynch and Rollins in the comments.

"Congratulations @beckylynchwwe and @wwerollins! So happy for you guys!!!!!" Natalya wrote.

"Omg!!!!!!!!!! Congrats! Love you!!!!!!! Can't wait to meet her," Lana said.

Lynch and Rollins got engaged in August 2019 and announced in May that they were expecting.

"I have no idea what happens from here, but I do know that you've made all my dreams come true," Lynch said on Instagram at the time.

Lynch shared a first sonogram on Rollins' birthday in May and posted maternity photos with Rollins in November.

Lynch has been on maternity leave from the WWE since May. Rollins continues to compete in WWE wrestling and appear on SmackDown.