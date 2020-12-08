Dec. 8 (UPI) -- Mike "The Situation" Sorrentino and his wife, Lauren Sorrentino, have a baby boy on the way.

The couple announced the sex of their unborn first child, a son, Tuesday on Instagram.

Sorrentino shared a slideshow of photos of himself and Lauren Sorrentino posing in front of a holiday tree festooned with blue decorations. One of the pictures shows Lauren holding up a pair of blue baby booties.

"Gym Tan We're having a Baby Boy @itsbabysituation," Sorrentino captioned the post.

Sorrentino and his wife also posted on the Instagram account they made for their future child. The couple hosted a virtual gender reveal party for their family and friends.

"IT'S OFFICIAL - I'M A BABY BOY! My parents were waiting to see if they could host my first party for the reveal but because of the C word, they decided to be safe, most especially for me, and host it virtually!" the post reads. "Mama & Daddy are thrilled and Mama is about to start full on nursery planning!"

Sorrentino's Jersey Shore co-stars Jenni "JWoww" Farley and Nicole "Snooki" Polizzi celebrated the news in the comments.

"congrats my loves!" Polizzi wrote alongside two blue heart emojis.

Sorrentino and Lauren Sorrentino married in November 2018 and announced in November that they are expecting a baby in May 2021.

"Our biggest blessing is on its way @itsbabysituation," Lauren Sorrentino wrote on Instagram.

Sorrentino and his wife went public in November 2019 about a past miscarriage.

Sorrentino came to fame on the MTV series Jersey Shore and returned for the sequel series Jersey Shore: Family Vacation, which premiered a fourth season in November. His co-star Deena Cortese is expecting her second child with her husband, Chris Buckner.