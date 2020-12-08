Dec. 8 (UPI) -- Mom-of-six Madonna is honoring her kids with her "very first" tattoo.
The 62-year-old singer and actress got a tattoo tribute to her children, Lourdes, 24, Rocco, 20, David, 15, Mercy, 14, and twins Stelle and Estere, 8, on Monday.
Madonna documented her trip to Shamrock Social Club in West Hollywood, Calif., in a slideshow of photos on Instagram. Tattoo artist East Iz tattooed the first initial of Madonna's kids' names on the inside of the star's wrist.
"Inked for The Very First Time.............. #family @shamrocksocialclub @east_01 @shavawn8," she captioned the post.
Actresses Debi Mazar and Asia Argento and singer Anabel Englund complimented Madonna on her new ink.
"Yes!! how pretty," Mazar wrote.
"so beautiful," Englund said.
Madonna is parent to Lourdes with Carlos Leon and to Rocco with Guy Ritchie, and adopted David, Mercy, Stelle and Estere from Malawi. She shared a rare photo with all six of her kids during a trip to Malawi in 2018.
"I love when my kids are in Africa," Madonna previously told People. "Their selfless behavior, compared to the normal complaining in the privileged world we live in, is great to see."
Madonna discussed motherhood and its impact on her life in an interview with Today in June 2019,
"It's reminded me how precious time is and how each child requires attention and vigilance and guidance in a different way," the singer said. "You have to be ready for anything."
"The more kids that you have the better you get at being a parent," she added. "It's like everything -- the more songs I write, the better I get as a songwriter."
Madonna released her 14th studio album, Madame X, in 2019. She will co-write and direct a new movie based on her life for Universal Pictures.
Moments from Madonna's career
Madonna performs at the Centrum in Worcester, Mass., on June 2, 1985 during a stop on her Virgin Tour. That year she performed
in the LiveAid concert fundraiser and she married
actor Sean Penn. They were together from 1985 to 1989. UPI File Photo | License Photo
Madonna performs at the VH1 Fashion Awards Show at Madison Square Garden on October 23, 1998. She won
the award for Best Personal Style in the artist category. Photo by Ezio Petersen/UPI | License Photo
Madonna and her husband at the time, director Guy Ritchie, arrive at the premiere of his film "Snatch" in Los Angeles on January 19, 2001. Madonna would tell Ritchie that she wants a divorce
in 2008. Photo by Russ Einhorn/Star Max/UPI | License Photo
Madonna performs during her Drowned World Tour August 10, 2001, at the MCI Center in Washington, D.C. UPI File Photo | License Photo
Madonna chats with host Larry King during a taping of "Larry King Live" at the Four Seasons Hotel in Beverly Hills, Calif., on September 30, 2002. Photo by Chris Pizzello/Larry King Live | License Photo
Madonna performs in concert at the Office Depot Center in Sunrise, Fla., on July 28, 2004. Photo by Michael Bush/UPI | License Photo
Madonna speaks during a spirituality for kids event at the Kabbalah International Conference held in Tel Aviv, Israel, on September 19, 2004. Madonna had already been practicing the study of Jewish mysticism
for about 6 years. Photo by Heidi Levine/UPI | License Photo
Madonna opened with Gorillaz
at the Grammy Awards in Los Angeles on February 8, 2006. Photo by Phil McCarten/UPI | License Photo
Madonna performs in concert at Madison Square Garden in New York on June 28, 2006. Her "Confessions" tour ended in Japan later that year after earning the all-time top grossing tour
by a female artist. Photo by Laura Cavanaugh/UPI | License Photo
Madonna arrives at the Vanity Fair post Academy Awards party at Morton's in West Hollywood on February 25, 2007. In late 2006, she and Ritchie received an interim adoption order
for their son, David Banda. Photo by Gary C. Caskey/UPI | License Photo
Madonna (L) presents
Israeli President Shimon Peres with a Kabbalah book in Jerusalem on September 15, 2007. Photo by Moshe Milner/HO | License Photo
Madonna delivers her acceptance speech after being inducted
into the 2008 Rock and Roll Hall of Fame during ceremonies in New York City on March 10, 2008. Photo by Ezio Petersen/UPI | License Photo
Madonna arrives on the red carpet before the screening of the film "I Am Because We Are" during the Cannes Film Festival in Cannes, France, on May 21, 2008. The documentary about orphans in Malawi suffering from HIV/AIDS was directed
by Madonna's gardener. Photo by David Silpa/UPI | License Photo
Madonna arrives at the amfAR Cinema Against AIDS gala taking place during the Cannes Film Festival near Cannes, France, on May 22, 2008. The event raises funds for AIDS research. Earlier the year, she hosted a gala that raised over $5.1 million
for UNICEF and Raising Malawi. Photo by David Silpa/UPI | License Photo
Madonna performs at Wembley Stadium in London on September 11, 2008. Photo by Rune Hellestad/UPI | License Photo
Madonna and daughter Lourdes arrive to celebrate the launch of the Material Girl clothing line in New York City on September 22, 2010. In 2015, the company celebrated its fifth anniversary
by choosing Sofia Richie for the latest campaign. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo
Madonna arrives on the red carpet at the Costume Institute Gala Benefit
celebrating "Alexander McQueen: Savage Beauty" at the Metropolitan Museum of Modern Art in New York City on May 2, 2011. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo
Madonna attends the "W.E." premiere at Roy Thomson Hall during the Toronto International Film Festival in Toronto on September 12, 2011. She directed, produced and co-wrote
the film. Photo by Christine Chew/UPI | License Photo
Madonna arrives at the Golden Globe Awards in Beverly Hills, Calif., on January 15, 2012. Madonna won the Golden Globe
for Best Original Song - Motion Picture for her work in "W.E." Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo
Madonna performs
during halftime with LMFAO at Super Bowl XLVI at Lucas Oil Stadium on February 5, 2012 in Indianapolis. Later that year, she spoke out
at a concert in Russia with pro-gay remarks. Photo by Kevin Dietsch/UPI | License Photo
Madonna attends
the Costume Institute Benefit at the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York City on May 6, 2013. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo
Madonna is honored with
the Top Touring Artist, Best Dance Album and Best Artist awards at the Billboard Music Awards in Las Vegas on May 19, 2013. Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo
Madonna appears at the "Sound of Change" charity event at Twickenham Stadium in London on June 1, 2013. Later that summer, she topped
Forbes' list of top-earning celebrities. Photo by Rune Hellestad/UPI | License Photo
Madonna (R) and her son David Banda Mwale arrive for the Grammy Awards at Staples Center in Los Angeles on January 26, 2014. The following year, she and her son would perform
"songs for peace" together at the site of the Paris terrorist attacks. Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo
Madonna performed
at the Grammy Awards at Staples Center in Los Angeles on February 8, 2015. Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo
Madonna (R) and Katy Perry arrive on the red carpet at the Costume Institute Benefit at The Metropolitan Museum of Art celebrating the opening of "China: Through the Looking Glass" in New York City on May 4, 2015. The duo appeared
that summer in Madonna's star-studded video titled "Bitch I'm Madonna." Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo
Madonna was honored
Woman of the Year at the Billboard Women in Music event on December 9, 2016 in New York City.Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo
Madonna arrives on the red carpet at the Costume Institute Benefit at The Metropolitan Museum of Art celebrating the opening of "Rei Kawakubo/Comme des Garcons: Art of the In-Between" in New York City on May 1, 2017. Earlier that year, she spoke
during the first Women's March. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo
Madonna arrives on the red carpet at The Metropolitan Museum of Art's Costume Institute Benefit "Heavenly Bodies: Fashion and the Catholic Imagination" at Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York City on May 7, 2018. The following year, she released her
14th studio album. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo