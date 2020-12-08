Dec. 8 (UPI) -- Mom-of-six Madonna is honoring her kids with her "very first" tattoo.

The 62-year-old singer and actress got a tattoo tribute to her children, Lourdes, 24, Rocco, 20, David, 15, Mercy, 14, and twins Stelle and Estere, 8, on Monday.

Madonna documented her trip to Shamrock Social Club in West Hollywood, Calif., in a slideshow of photos on Instagram. Tattoo artist East Iz tattooed the first initial of Madonna's kids' names on the inside of the star's wrist.

"Inked for The Very First Time.............. #family @shamrocksocialclub @east_01 @shavawn8," she captioned the post.

Actresses Debi Mazar and Asia Argento and singer Anabel Englund complimented Madonna on her new ink.

"Yes!! how pretty," Mazar wrote.

"so beautiful," Englund said.

Madonna is parent to Lourdes with Carlos Leon and to Rocco with Guy Ritchie, and adopted David, Mercy, Stelle and Estere from Malawi. She shared a rare photo with all six of her kids during a trip to Malawi in 2018.

"I love when my kids are in Africa," Madonna previously told People. "Their selfless behavior, compared to the normal complaining in the privileged world we live in, is great to see."

Madonna discussed motherhood and its impact on her life in an interview with Today in June 2019,

"It's reminded me how precious time is and how each child requires attention and vigilance and guidance in a different way," the singer said. "You have to be ready for anything."

"The more kids that you have the better you get at being a parent," she added. "It's like everything -- the more songs I write, the better I get as a songwriter."

Madonna released her 14th studio album, Madame X, in 2019. She will co-write and direct a new movie based on her life for Universal Pictures.