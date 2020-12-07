Dec. 7 (UPI) --

Today style editor Bobbie Thomas is mourning the death of her husband, Michael Marion.

The 46-year-old television personality shared her grief in a statement Monday to Today after Marion died last week at age 42.

"From the day we first met, Michael and I enjoyed 12 wonderful years together. he brought so much compassion, patience, understanding and stability to my life, and taught me more about love than I could ever put to words," Thomas said.

"He was sensitive and silly, yet so stoic, and brave beyond my comprehension. I will forever be grateful for the time I had with him. He was so worth it," she added. "I only wish people could have been more intimately aware of how worth it he was and why I would do it all again and again without a second thought."

Thomas remembered Marion as "a rare, devoted force of unconditional love" who made her feel "so loved, so beautiful, and unequivocally supported." She said her husband was more private than she but appreciated the support from the Today family.

"Every well-wish you sent our way when we got married, he beamed at. Every positive message you offered during our IVF struggle, he took encouragement from. Every note of support that came his way during his recent medical struggles, gave him strength," Thomas said.

Marion had a stroke in April 2019 but was recovering and making plans to return to work, according to Thomas. He ended up hospitalized "due to problems involving several organ systems," unrelated to his stroke or COVID-19.

"To anyone and everyone else struggling or suffering right now, please try to hold onto what you do have instead of focusing on what you don't," Thomas said. "One thing we all have is kindness. Absorb it, extend it, exhaust it. Because in the end, the ONLY thing that matters is love."

Thomas had announced Marion's death in an Instagram post Sunday.

"Nothing is normal. Maybe nothing will ever be normal again. For me, it won't. My husband is gone," she wrote.

Thomas and Marion married in May 2013 and have a 5-year-old son, Miles. An obituary for Marion said he died Dec. 1 and was buried during a private ceremony Sunday.